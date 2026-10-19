President's Trophy Grade-I: MIT Solutions' Farooq stars with century in final-round opener against PTV

Markhor IT (MIT) Solutions opener Mohammad Farooq celebrates his century during the final-round match of the President’s Trophy Grade-I against Pakistan Television (PTV) at the Diamond Cricket Ground in Islamabad on October 19, 2026. — PCB

ISLAMABAD: Markhor IT (MIT) Solutions opener Mohammad Farooq starred with a century on the opening day of the final round of the President’s Trophy Grade-I, scoring a brisk 130 against Pakistan Television (PTV) at the Diamond Cricket Ground on Monday.

Batting first, MIT Solutions reached 370-6 in 77.2 overs at stumps on day one, thanks to Farooq’s outstanding knock. The opener top-scored with 130 off 101 deliveries, striking 15 boundaries and seven sixes.

Abuzar Tariq narrowly missed out on a century, contributing 98 off 126 balls, including 12 boundaries and three sixes. Another opener, Husnain Nadeem, scored a valuable 49 off 97 deliveries, hitting seven boundaries, while Atiq ur Rehman added 39 off 67 balls, including five boundaries.

MIT Solutions will resume their innings on Tuesday, with Aamer Jamal unbeaten on 30 off 35 deliveries, including five boundaries, and Mohammad Ismaeel not out on one.

For PTV, Khalil Ahmed was the pick of the bowlers, claiming three wickets for 91 runs in 16 overs. Kashif Ali, Israr Hussain and Muhammad Shahzad took one wicket apiece.

In the next match, Kingsmen Academy recovered from early setbacks to post 328-8 on the opening day of their match against State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) at the National Cricket Ground in Islamabad, with four batters making valuable half-centuries.

Batting first, Kingsmen Academy reached 328-8 in 84 overs at stumps on day one. Muhammad Shayan remained unbeaten on 61 off 107 deliveries, including six boundaries, while Hunain Shah was yet to open his account. The pair will resume the innings on the second day.

Saud Shakeel top-scored with 79 off 163 balls, hitting four boundaries and a six. Opening batter Maaz Sadaqat contributed 64 off 63 deliveries, striking 10 boundaries, while Usman Khan scored 62 off 58 balls, including nine boundaries and two sixes.

For SBP, Mohammad Abbas, Shahid Aziz and Qasim Akram claimed two wickets each, while Mubasir Khan and Rameez Aziz picked up one wicket apiece.

In the third match of the final round, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) bowlers restricted Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) to a modest total at the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi.

Batting first, KRL were bowled out for 151 in 50 overs, with no batter managing to score a half-century. Opener Shahzeb Khan top-scored with 43 off 95 deliveries, hitting five boundaries.

Iftikhar Ahmed contributed 28 off 60 deliveries, featuring five boundaries, while Sarmad Bhatti scored 31 off 40 deliveries, including six boundaries.

For SNGPL, Shehzad Gull and Shahnawaz Dahani claimed three wickets each. Muhammad Imran picked up two wickets, while Muhammad Ali chipped in with one.

SNGPL ended the opening day's play at 63-2 in 18 overs, trailing by 88 runs. Sameer Minhas remained unbeaten on 40 off 59 deliveries, including five boundaries, while Omair Bin Yousuf was not out on five off eight balls.

Opener Azan Awais was dismissed by Saqib Khan after scoring seven off 11 deliveries, including one boundary, while Abdullah Shafique fell to Danial Ali Khan for 11 off 30 deliveries, hitting two boundaries.

At the Lahore City Cricket Association (LCCA) Ground in Lahore, Ghani Glass recovered from early setbacks to finish the opening day of their fixture against Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) at 232-8 in 74 overs.

Ghani Glass will resume their innings on day two with Khurram Shahzad unbeaten on 18 off 36 deliveries, including three boundaries, while Ubaid Shah is not out on nine off eight balls.

Hussain Talat top-scored for his side with 71 off 147 deliveries, striking six boundaries, while Ali Razzaq contributed 64 off 109 balls, hitting seven boundaries and two sixes.

Haseebullah Khan scored 30 off 46 deliveries, including four boundaries, while top-order batter Malik Abdul Rafay made 28 off 59 balls, with the help of two boundaries and a six.

Aftab Ahmad and Mohammad Hasnain led OGDCL’s bowling attack with three wickets apiece, while Mohammad Amir Khan claimed two wickets.