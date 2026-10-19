Pakistan, Sri Lanka fined for slow over-rates in ODI tri-series opener

Players from Pakistan and Sri Lanka shake hands following the first match of the ODI tri-nation series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, on October 18, 2026. — PCB

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan and Sri Lanka have been fined 10 per cent and five per cent of their respective match fees for maintaining slow over-rates during the opening match of the Pakistan ODI tri-series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Jeff Crowe of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanctions after Pakistan were found to be two overs short of the required rate, while Sri Lanka fell one over behind after time allowances were taken into consideration.

Under Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which deals with minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fees for every over their team fails to bowl within the allotted time.

Pakistan captain Shaheen Shah Afridi and his Sri Lankan counterpart Kusal Mendis pleaded guilty to the offences and accepted the proposed sanctions, avoiding the need for formal hearings.

On-field umpires Asif Yaqoob and Wayne Knights, third umpire Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid and fourth umpire Faisal Afridi levelled the charges.

Pakistan began their tri-series campaign with a convincing 37-run victory over Sri Lanka on Sunday, 18 October.

After Mendis elected to field, the hosts posted 305 all out in 49.5 overs, with Salman Ali Agha leading the way with a superb 107 off 90 deliveries. The century was his fourth in One-Day Internationals.

Babar Azam contributed 45 runs, while debutant Saad Baig scored 39 and Hasan Nawaz added 37. Eshan Malinga was Sri Lanka’s most successful bowler, claiming four wickets for 46 runs, while Asitha Fernando took three wickets.

In reply, Sri Lanka were dismissed for 268 in 48.1 overs despite determined contributions from Pavan Rathnayake, who scored 79, and Janith Liyanage, who made 60.

Their 119-run partnership for the fifth wicket briefly threatened Pakistan’s defence, but the hosts’ pace attack eventually regained control.

Shaheen led Pakistan’s bowling effort with three wickets for 55 runs, while Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Faheem Ashraf claimed two wickets apiece.

Salman Ali Agha was named Player of the Match for his match-winning century as Pakistan secured their first victory of the tri-series.