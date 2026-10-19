Dricus du Plessis aims to become two-division UFC champion

An undated photo of UFC fighter Dricus du Plessis. — Reuters

Dricus du Plessis wants to win back the UFC middleweight title before moving up to the light heavyweight division, where he also wants to prove his mettle.

Du Plessis clinched the middleweight title in January 2024 after defeating Sean Strickland and defended it twice before losing it to Khamzat Chimaev in August 2025. "Stillknocks" bounced back with a solid win over Kamaru Usman in July and is now back in the headlines.

Dricus revealed his intentions regarding his next milestones in a new interview with Sias du Plessis (no relation).

"I think especially after a loss like that, you work so hard to rectify the mistakes that you made," he said. "And to go back out and go prove that the things you worked on did work, the hard work you put in paid off. It's incredible. Like I always say, you're only as good as your last fight, and to be a loser is not in my cards. I don't like that."

Dricus Du Plessis wants to get himself back into the No. 1 contender position at 185 pounds and also wants to conquer the light heavyweight division as well.

"Getting my belt back," he stated. "I mean, that's for me. That's the biggest thing. I wanna get my belt back, and eventually go up to 205 and go test myself there. And I'm certain that I'll be a champion. I'm big enough for that division, and I'm certain I can be champion in that division as well."