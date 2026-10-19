Elina Svitolina announces divorce with Gael Monfils in surprise news

An undated photo of Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina and her ex-husband Gael Monfils. — Instagram/elisvitolina

Elina Svitolina announced her divorce from French tennis player Gael Monfils after five years of marriage; the couple will remain parents to their daughter, Skai.

Famous Ukrainian tennis player Svitolina announced this in a post on Instagram on Monday.

Svitolina and Monfils’ relationship started in 2018 after meeting in Paris and were briefly engaged before marrying in June 2021. The couple welcomed their daughter Skai to the world in 2022.

In her post, the Ukrainian stated that she had previously not revealed anything about her inner experiences related to the war in her country, but, according to her, last year she endured a difficult time and now wants her way back to herself.

"Gaël saw all of this. He never let go of my hand. We fought through it together for a long time, giving it all our strength. But some battles take place deep inside you, and no other person’s love can win them for you. Over time, I realized that I needed to find my way back to myself and that I could not do so while remaining in our marriage,” the tennis player said.

“This is the hardest truth I have ever had to face and the hardest thing I have ever had to say to the person I love. Gaël listened to me. He responded to my needs with a strength of spirit and dignity that I will never forget. Gaël loved me in both the happiest and the darkest moments of my life. And I loved him with all my heart."

Svitolina emphasised that despite the end of their marriage, they would remain a family, and their main priority would be Skai.

"Together we built a beautiful life and received the most precious gift of all—our daughter, Skai. Skai will always come first for us. Our marriage is ending, but our family is not. We will remain her parents forever and will be there for each other at every stage of her life,” she noted.

“Please understand that there is no one to blame here. There are only two people who deeply loved each other, and a story that is now taking a different form. We ask you to treat us with kindness and give us the privacy and time we need to heal. Thank you for your love."

Monfils is a former world No. 6 and has won 13 ATP Tour singles titles after turning professional in 2004. The International Tennis Integrity Agency placed him on its retired players list with an effective date of October 5, 2026.

Svitolina made her debut in 2013 and has won 20 WTA singles titles in her career, with a career-high ranking of World No. 3.