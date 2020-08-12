Mohammad Hafeez sent into isolation following protocol breach in England

Mohammad Hafeez will now have to pass at least one Covid-19 test before allowed back in the bubble.

Pakistan cricket team's management has sent veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez into isolation after he violated the Covid-19 protocols put in place by the cricket authorities in England by posing with a lady at a golf course – a violation of Covid-19 protocols.



Prior to their tour, Pakistan’s touring party was strictly told to not interact with anyone outside of their biosecure bubble in order to keep the threat of Covid-19 at bay.

However, Hafeez, not only interacted and posed with a bubble outsider, both the parties were without masks and not even six feet apart.

“This morning, Mohammad Hafeez went to a golf course, which is adjacent to the team hotel and part of the bio-secure bubble. During the golf round, he was photographed with a member of the public, which he subsequently posted on his social media account,” the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) explained in a press release.

“As it was evident from the photograph that Hafeez had breached the two-metre social distancing protocol and following a consultation process with the team doctor, the team management has decided to isolate him until he returns a negative Covid-19 test.

“Hafeez underwent the Covid-19 test late Wednesday afternoon and the result is expected at some stage on Thursday.

“The decision to put Hafeez in isolation has been taken for his and, the safety and security of everyone around him. The team management believes it was an inadvertent mistake, but a good reminder for everyone on the importance of following the bio-secure protocols, which have been designed for the health and safety of everyone involved in the series."

Similar violations by cricketers in England have landed fines, warnings and rebukes as it was in the case of pacer Jofra Archer.

