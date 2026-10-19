Victoria Falls Stadium nears completion ahead of 2027 Cricket World Cup

An undated picture of the Victoria Falls Stadium under construction in Zimbabwe. — ICC

VICTORIA FALLS: Preparations for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027 are gathering momentum in Zimbabwe, with the new Mosi-oa-Tunya International Cricket Stadium in Victoria Falls nearing completion as significant progress continues across the country’s three host cities.

The stadium is scheduled to host its first match of the tournament when Zimbabwe take on India in their final group-stage fixture on 24 October 2027. The venue will also stage three Super 7 matches on 28 and 30 October and 1 November.

The main construction work at the new stadium is substantially complete, with Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) now focusing on finishing touches ahead of the venue’s first trial match, the date of which will be announced in due course.

The media centre, broadcast centre, changing rooms, medical facilities, grandstands and grass banks are substantially complete. Roofing work, the installation of bucket seats and other finishing tasks are ongoing, while corporate gazebos are also scheduled to be installed.

Zimbabwe Cricket managing director Givemore Makoni expressed satisfaction with the progress made at the venue.

“The main building works are as good as complete, and we are now concentrating on the finishes that will bring the stadium together, with all the outstanding materials having been delivered,” Makoni said.

“When you look at the outfield and how the facilities are taking shape, there is a real sense of excitement about how close we are to playing cricket here.”

Full completion is targeted for mid-2027, with an international series planned to provide a more comprehensive test of the facilities ahead of the World Cup.

“The initial trial match will give us an opportunity to assess the playing facilities and essential match-day operations,” Makoni added.

Zimbabwe will co-host the 2027 tournament with South Africa and Namibia, with Harare, Bulawayo and Victoria Falls set to welcome teams and supporters for the global event.

Progress across the host venues was highlighted during a recent inspection by the International Cricket Council (ICC), which began at Takashinga Cricket Club in Harare, a potential venue for World Cup warm-up matches. The inspection team subsequently visited Harare Sports Club, the Victoria Falls stadium and Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

Sarah Edgar, the ICC’s tournament director for the 2027 Men’s Cricket World Cup, and Zimbabwe tournament director Hamilton Masakadza led the inspection and welcomed the developments across the venues.

“We are pleased with the progress made in addressing the baseline requirements to bring the venues up to the standards necessary for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027,” Edgar said.

“The improvements to the stadiums and wider venue infrastructure are clearly evident and will help ensure the grounds are ready to host the tournament.

“Victoria Falls, in particular, is an exciting project. International fans will be in for a real treat, with the opportunity to experience international cricket at such an iconic destination. Victoria Falls is already a world-renowned tourist attraction, and bringing cricket to this remarkable setting will add another dimension to the experience for visiting fans.”

In Harare and Bulawayo, work is centred on upgrading established venues to meet tournament requirements, which have evolved considerably since Zimbabwe last hosted the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in 2003.

“We’ve identified areas where we will adjust a little bit and tailor-make to the ICC requirements for the 2027 event,” Masakadza said.

“In Victoria Falls, there is a lot of progress, and we’re all very excited about how things are looking there. In terms of the timelines as well, we’re very comfortable with what’s happening there.”

Selected stands at Harare Sports Club and Queens Sports Club will be refurbished with bucket seats, while floodlights are planned for Queens Sports Club and the Victoria Falls stadium ahead of the tournament.

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027: Selected fixtures

Mosi-oa-Tunya International Cricket Stadium, Victoria Falls

October 24: Zimbabwe v India

October 28: A1 v A2

October 30: A3 v AB4

November 1: A2 v B1

Harare Sports Club

October 15: Zimbabwe v Australia

October 17: New Zealand v Qualifier B

October 19: Zimbabwe v Pakistan

October 20: England v Qualifier B

Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo