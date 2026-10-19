Pakistan take series lead after beating Sri Lanka in third U17 One-Day match

Pakistan pacer Fahad Iqbal (second from left) celebrates after taking wicket with teammates during their fourth One-Day against Sri Lanka U17 at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on October 19, 2026. — PCB

MULTAN: Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka by five wickets in the third match to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match U17 One-Day series at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Batting first, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 159 in 44 overs as Pakistan's bowlers delivered an impressive performance, led by Fahad Iqbal.

For Sri Lanka, Sandaru Malshan top-scored with a brisk half-century, scoring 52 off 63 deliveries, including five boundaries. Opener Methuka Gunarathne contributed 49 off 73 balls, hitting four boundaries.

Chenuka Dodangoda scored 14 off 25 deliveries, including one boundary, while Chenul Minlaka remained unbeaten on 13 off 48 balls, striking one four. The remaining batters struggled to make significant contributions.

Shanon Silva managed nine off 13 deliveries, including one boundary, while Mahiru Kodithuwakku scored eight off 19 balls. Reshon Solomons, Shashith Bandara and Tharuka Samanjith contributed one run each, while Stevon Peiris and Adeesha Lakshan were dismissed for ducks.

For Pakistan, Fahad Iqbal led the bowling attack with figures of 3/34 in eight overs. Daud Rana and Ammar Khan claimed two wickets each, while Hassan Ali and Muhammad Saim picked up one wicket apiece.

In reply, Pakistan chased down the 160-run target in 41.5 overs, losing five wickets in the process. Azaan Ahmed led the charge with a match-winning 63 off 94 deliveries, striking four boundaries.

Muhammad Yousaf provided valuable support with 22 off 19 balls, including three fours and a six, while Muhammad Naveed contributed 20 off 59 deliveries, hitting one boundary.

Openers Sudais Ahmad and Daud Rana added 16 and 18 runs, respectively, to help Pakistan secure the victory.

For Sri Lanka, Adeesha Lakshan was the pick of the bowlers, claiming 2/34 in six overs. Mahiru Kodithuwakku, Chenul Minlaka and Shashith Bandara took one wicket each.

The fourth match of the five-game series will be played at the same venue on Wednesday, with Pakistan looking to extend their lead.