Pakistan women set for ICC Emerging Nations Trophy in Bangkok next month

Pakistan women’s captain Fatima Sana (second from left) celebrates with her teammates during the ACC Women’s Asia Cup T20 match against Thailand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 1, 2026. — ACC

LAHORE: The Pakistan women’s cricket team will participate in the ICC Women’s Emerging Nations Trophy, scheduled to be held in Bangkok, Thailand, from November 12 to 26.

The national squad for the tournament will be selected based on players’ performances in the ongoing National Women’s T20 Tournament, which is currently taking place in Faisalabad. The domestic competition provides players with an opportunity to demonstrate their skills and strengthen their cases for selection ahead of the international assignment.

The final of the National Women’s T20 Tournament is scheduled for October 25, after which the selectors will have a clearer picture of the players’ current form and performances.

The ICC Women’s Emerging Nations Trophy will feature 10 teams, divided into two groups of five. The tournament will also include a Super Six stage, providing the participating sides with further opportunities to compete for a place in the latter stages of the competition.

Pakistan have been drawn in Group B alongside Bangladesh, Thailand, the Netherlands and Zimbabwe. The group will present the national side with an opportunity to test its strength against a range of opposition during the tournament.

Meanwhile, Group A comprises Ireland, Sri Lanka, Papua New Guinea, Scotland and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Five of the 10 participating teams represent Associate Member countries, underlining the tournament’s role in providing emerging women’s cricket nations with valuable international exposure and opportunities to develop their competitiveness.

Pakistan will aim to make the most of the competition as they prepare to face their Group B opponents in Bangkok later next month.

Group A:

Ireland Women (IRE-W)

Sri Lanka Women (SL-W)

Papua New Guinea Women (PNG-W)

Scotland Women (SCO-W)

United Arab Emirates Women (UAE-W)

Group B: