Shaheen Afridi praises Agha, highlights teamwork after win over Sri Lanka

Pakistan captain Shaheen Afridi speaks during the post-match presentation after winning the opening match of the ODI tri-series against Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on October 18, 2026. — Screengrab/Livestream

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan’s ODI captain Shaheen Afridi praised Salman Ali Agha’s match-winning century and emphasised the importance of communication among the fast bowlers after registering win over Sri Lanka in the ODI tri-series opener at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Speaking during the post-match presentation, Shaheen said Pakistan had planned to bat first after winning the toss and aimed to post a total in excess of 300 runs.

“We wanted to bat first after winning the toss. We were looking to score beyond 300, and Agha batted well. I was happy to see how Saad Baig batted, and Hasan Nawaz stitched together a partnership with Agha,” Shaheen said.

The Pakistan captain also praised the fast bowlers for adapting to the conditions and communicating with one another throughout the innings to devise their plans.

“The wickets are good for fast bowlers in this series. All the fast bowlers were talking to each other about how the pitch was behaving and making plans accordingly,” he added.

Meanwhile, Pakistan secured a convincing 37-run victory over Sri Lanka, powered by Agha’s match-winning century and an impressive bowling performance led by Shaheen.

Agha top-scored with a brisk 107 off 90 deliveries, including 10 fours and a six, while Babar Azam contributed 45 off 57 balls, striking six boundaries.

Debutant Saad Baig made a valuable contribution with 39 off 40 deliveries, hitting three fours and two sixes, while Hasan Nawaz scored 37 off 49 balls, including two fours and two sixes.

For Sri Lanka, Eshan Malinga led the bowling attack with figures of 4/46 in 9.5 overs. Asitha Fernando claimed three wickets, while Dilshan Madushanka picked up two.

In reply, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 268 while chasing a target of 306, despite half-centuries from Pavan Rathnayake and Janith Liyanage.

Rathnayake top-scored with 79 off 74 deliveries, including six fours and two sixes, while Liyanage scored 60 off 74 balls, striking five boundaries.

Kamindu Mendis contributed 44 off 50 deliveries, including four fours, while Dasun Shanaka struck a brisk 28 off just 18 balls, hitting three fours and a six.

Shaheen spearheaded Pakistan’s bowling attack, finishing with figures of 3/55 in his 10 overs. Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Faheem Ashraf claimed two wickets apiece to help seal the victory.

For the unversed, Pakistan will next face England at the same venue on Tuesday as the ODI tri-series continues.