Shamar Springer earns West Indies Test squad call-up for Bangladesh series

West Indies pacer Shamar Springer celebrates after taking wicket during the third T20I match against India at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on October 11, 2026. — AFP

ANTIGUA: Shamar Springer has been added to the West Indies squad for the two-Test series against Bangladesh, replacing Keemo Paul, who is returning home for personal and family reasons, Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced.

The 28-year-old seam-bowling all-rounder is yet to make his Test debut but has represented the West Indies in three one-day internationals (ODIs) and 12 T20 internationals.

Springer has scored 1,043 runs at an average of 32.59 and claimed 58 wickets at 27.87 in 23 first-class matches.

He enjoyed a productive campaign with the bat in the 2026 West Indies Championship, scoring 251 runs in four matches for Barbados at an average of 50.20. However, his returns with the ball were comparatively modest, as he took seven wickets at an average of 42.00 across eight innings.

Paul’s withdrawal adds to the West Indies’ absentees ahead of the Bangladesh series. White-ball captain Shai Hope has been rested, while fast bowler Alzarri Joseph was withdrawn from the squad as part of workload management. Paul had initially been called up as Joseph’s replacement.

Both Springer and Paul were part of the West Indies’ recent white-ball tour of India, which concluded on Saturday after the fifth T20I in Bengaluru was abandoned due to rain. The visitors lost the ODI series 2-1 before the T20I series ended in a 2-2 draw.

The West Indies will begin their Bangladesh assignment with a three-day warm-up match in Dhaka from 22 to 24 October.

The opening Test is scheduled to take place in Mirpur from 28 October to 1 November, while the second Test will be played in Sylhet from 5 to 9 November.

Updated West Indies squad for Bangladesh Tests: Roston Chase (c), Jomel Warrican (vc), Joshua Bishop, John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Amir Jangoo (wk), Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Shamar Springer and Kevin Wickham.