Imam-ul-Haq cleared to play in President’s Trophy Grade-I final round

Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq looks on before play on day two of the first Test against England at Headingley in Leeds, England, on August 20, 2026. — AFP

LAHORE: Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq has been granted permission to feature in the final round of the President’s Trophy Grade-I, sources told Geo News on Sunday.

According to sources, Imam will represent Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) in the final round, which begins on Monday.

OGDCL have also confirmed the batter’s availability, while the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has informed the department that he has been cleared to play, sources added.

OGDCL are scheduled to face Ghani Glass in Lahore in the final round of the first-class tournament.

Meanwhile, wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan has also received clearance to resume domestic cricket and is set to captain Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) against Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) in the final round.

SNGPL director of cricket Mohammad Hafeez confirmed that Rizwan would represent the department from 19 October after receiving clearance from the PCB’s director of domestic cricket.

The return of both players to domestic cricket marks a significant development as the tournament’s final round gets under way.

The development comes after Imam and Rizwan were among seven players released from Pakistan’s Test squad following their 194-run defeat to England in the second Test at Lord’s in August.

Imam’s case attracted scrutiny after he sustained a low-grade strain in his left calf while fielding on the opening day of the Lord’s Test. He did not bat in either innings, prompting questions about the nature and severity of his injury.

Both Imam and Rizwan subsequently missed the opening rounds of the President’s Trophy Grade-I, raising questions about their fitness clearance and eligibility to participate in domestic cricket.

Rizwan’s absence, however, was reportedly linked to an ongoing inquiry into alleged online betting and gambling activities rather than a fitness assessment.

The allegations remain subject to the relevant inquiry, and no conclusion should be drawn before the process is completed.