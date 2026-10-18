Taskin Ahmed calls Zimbabwe defeat a 'reality check' for Bangladesh

Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed celebrates after taking wicket during the second ODI match against Australia at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on June 11, 2026. — AFP

ABU DHABI: Bangladesh must improve their game awareness and batting consistency following their 99-run defeat to Zimbabwe in the opening match of the UAE ODI tri-series in Abu Dhabi, according to fast bowler Taskin Ahmed.

Bangladesh made a promising start with the ball, reducing Zimbabwe to 24-3 before a 150-run fourth-wicket partnership between Craig Ervine and Brendan Taylor revived the innings. Bangladesh struck back with further wickets to restrict Zimbabwe to 271-8 in their allotted 50 overs.

However, Bangladesh’s chase unravelled after an aggressive start from Tanzid Hasan. Following his dismissal, the batting line-up collapsed, with the team eventually bowled out for 172 to suffer a comprehensive defeat.

Taskin described the loss as a “reality check”, stressing that Bangladesh’s batters must take greater responsibility if the team are to recover from their disappointing performance.

“There is a noticeable lack of game awareness,” Taskin said. “Everyone possesses the necessary skills, as those who follow cricket can attest. Each of our batters has proven they are capable of performing well. However, as a team, we sometimes tend to collapse very quickly when placed under pressure.

“This is something we really need to move past if we want to become a major team. I am certain that we are all working together to figure out how to resolve this quickly.”

The fast bowler emphasised that individual performances would count for little unless the team could deliver results collectively, adding that both the batting and bowling units shared responsibility for Bangladesh’s performance.

“This defeat has served as a reality check, highlighting the specific areas that need improvement. Cricket is not an individual sport; personal successes do not count for much if the team does not win,” he said.

“Both batters and bowlers share equal responsibility. It is not a one-sided affair. I am confident that our batters are working hard, and I hope they will intelligently correct their mistakes and bounce back.

“There is still another match to play, and these issues need to be resolved quickly. I am sure they will be fixed soon.”

Taskin also felt that Bangladesh had squandered a realistic opportunity to chase down the target, pointing to their inability to establish partnerships as a decisive factor in the defeat.

“A target of 270 was definitely chaseable. Unfortunately, we could not build a single partnership. Just one decent partnership would have seen us through,” he said.

“We keep making the same mistakes in our batting. Our bowling has shown a bit more consistency, but I believe our batters should have won this match for us. Unfortunately, they could not.

“That said, there is still one game left. We will look to fight back strongly so that we can reach the final.”

While acknowledging the progress made by Bangladesh’s bowlers, Taskin identified consistency and decision-making as key areas requiring immediate attention.

“Our bowling is improving, and our batters have a history of playing strong innings; the issue is consistency,” he said.

“I personally believe we need to work on that consistency and our overall game awareness. I am confident that everyone, from the management to the players, is putting in the effort.

“We just need to ensure we address these areas without taking too much time, as dragging the process out could end up hurting the team. The sooner we address these shortcomings, the better it will be for our team and the country.”

Taskin also acknowledged that Bangladesh were without two key players, captain Litton Das and all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz, but insisted that their absence should not be used to justify the defeat.

Miraz missed the match due to a fever, but Taskin maintained that the remaining players had enough ability to compete, particularly on a pitch that offered favourable batting conditions.

“We missed Miraz due to fever. He is one of our main ODI players, but the rest were quite capable. We could not get the job done today,” he said.

“The Abu Dhabi pitch played well even on the fifth day of the Test. It is supposed to be a good batting wicket, so we could have built partnerships.”

Taskin credited Zimbabwe for demonstrating how to recover from an early setback, highlighting their ability to capitalise on scoring opportunities while remaining disciplined against good deliveries.

“Zimbabwe made it happen. They punished the bad balls while handling the good balls really well. They showed how to get a decent score even when under pressure, particularly on a good pitch,” he said.

The Bangladesh pacer also praised Zimbabwe’s cohesion and batting depth, noting that their established core and the presence of several all-rounders had contributed to their strong performances.

“Zimbabwe’s current side has been playing together for a long time. They are a compact unit with significant batting depth. They have plenty of all-rounders and are undoubtedly playing good cricket,” Taskin said.

“But we are not a bad team either.”

Bangladesh will now look to address their batting shortcomings in their remaining tri-series fixture and produce a stronger performance to keep their hopes of reaching the final alive.