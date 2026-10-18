Yin Ruoning clinches back-to-back LPGA titles with one-shot win

An undated picture of Home hero Yin Ruoning. — AFP

SHANGHAI: Home hero Yin Ruoning celebrated back-to-back LPGA Tour titles with a thrilling one-stroke victory in Shanghai on Sunday.

China's Yin carded a final-round four-under-par 68 at an energised Sheshan Golf Club to emerge victorious from a showdown with overnight leader Choi Hye-jin.

The 24-year-old Yin, winner at the FM Championship in Boston in August on her previous start on tour, finished on 11-under, one shot clear of Choi.

It was Yin's seventh LPGA title and her second in Shanghai, having won the event in 2024.

"I think this tournament means everything to me because you have the chance to play in front of all your family and friends and in front of all the amazing fans," she said.

"It's just amazing."

South Korea's Choi was left kicking herself, having been in the lead after all three previous rounds and seemingly on course for her maiden LPGA crown.

She started the final day with a two-shot advantage over Yin but successive bogeys at the seventh and eighth saw her lead evaporate.

Roared on by the home fans, Yin was on the charge, four of her five birdies coming in her last nine holes.

She sank a nerveless putt for birdie on the 17th that effectively sealed the deal, and marked victory with a low-key pump of the fists.

"I mean, I still have emotions, but this time very calm, more calm than FM," she said, comparing her understated celebration this time with her jubilant win two months ago.

"I think it's a dream come true to win at home, and I think I'm lucky to win it twice.

"I hope this is just the beginning."

South Korea's Amy Yang was third on eight-under, with Japan's Rio Takeda another shot back.