Alejandro Davidovich Fokina rallies past Rafael Jodar to claim Shanghai crown

Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina celebrates with the trophy after winning his final match against Spain's Rafael Jodar on October 18, 2026. — Reuters

SHANGHAI: Alejandro Davidovich Fokina fought back from a set down to defeat fellow Spaniard Rafael Jodar 1-6, 7-6(5), 6-4 in the Shanghai Masters final here at the Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena on Sunday, securing the biggest title of his career.

The 25th seed overcame a dominant start from Jodar to claim victory in two hours and 27 minutes.

The win will also see Davidovich Fokina rise 13 places to a career-high world number 13 when the rankings are released on Monday.

Jodar, competing in his first Masters 1000 final and the youngest finalist in Shanghai tournament history, made an impressive start.

The 20-year-old broke Davidovich Fokina twice to take the opening set comfortably.

However, Davidovich Fokina responded in the second set, recovering from a break down before saving break points in three consecutive service games. He then edged a closely contested tie-break to level the match.

The momentum shifted further in the decider as Davidovich Fokina broke Jodar's serve twice before sealing the title.

Fokina reflected on his relief and determination after recovering from a poor start to secure the biggest title of his career.

"I have a blank mind," Davidovich Fokina said. "I don't know what to say and I don't know how I feel. Just a huge relief.

"After the first set I had to keep trying, keep pushing. In the tiebreak, I believed in myself again. In the third set, maybe I had a bit more fitness physically."

The victory marked the third ATP singles title of the 27-year-old's career, adding to his ATP 250 triumphs in Chengdu and Mallorca earlier this season.