Max Verstappen fights back from 24th to ninth at GT World Challenge

Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrates on the podium after winning the Singapore Grand Prix on October 11, 2026. — Reuters

Dutch and Belgian racing driver Max Verstappen recovered from 24th place to finish ninth at the GT World Challenge on Saturday after a drive-through penalty ended his team's hopes of a podium finish.

A week after securing his second consecutive Formula One victory at the Singapore Grand Prix, the four-time world champion returned to racing action, taking part in a three-hour endurance event at the Portimao circuit in the Algarve.

Verstappen shared driving duties with British racers Ben Barnicoat and Chris Lulham in a race that saw their progress disrupted by a costly penalty.

Barnicoat began the event strongly, gaining five positions to move up from 13th on the starting grid during his opening stint.

He then handed over to compatriot Lulham, who continued the team's progress by climbing to sixth place.

However, their hopes of challenging for a podium finish suffered a major setback when Lulham received a drive-through penalty after sending Luca Stolz spinning during a battle for fifth position.

Lulham served the penalty before handing the car over to Verstappen, leaving the team down in 24th place with only 45 minutes remaining.

Despite the considerable deficit, Verstappen produced an impressive recovery drive. The Dutchman climbed to 15th with 15 minutes left before gaining another six positions to cross the finish line in ninth.

Although the late charge could not restore the team's podium hopes, Verstappen's performance highlighted his determination to fight back after the setback.

The Dutchman will now turn his attention back to Formula One, where he will aim to secure a third consecutive victory at next weekend's United States Grand Prix in Austin.