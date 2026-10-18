Lionel Messi scores twice as Inter Miami beat Atlanta United

An undated picture of Argentine star Lionel Messi(right). — X/ @InterMiamiCF

ATLANTA: Lionel Messi scored two superb second-half goals as Inter Miami defeated Atlanta United 3-1 away from home here at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, taking his Major League Soccer (MLS) tally to a league-leading 25 goals.

Mexico striker German Berterame opened the scoring for Miami in the 45th minute before Messi struck twice within four minutes after the interval.

The Argentine restored Miami’s advantage in the 56th minute, cutting inside from the right and exchanging passes with Berterame before dribbling past a defender and firing a low shot into the net.

Messi doubled his tally shortly afterwards, racing through on goal after a pass from Luis Suarez before beating Atlanta goalkeeper Lucas Hoyos with his left foot.

Former Miami forward Fafa Picault scored a late consolation for Atlanta from the penalty spot.

Miami coach Cristian Gonzalez praised Messi’s remarkable performances and happiness at the club.

"He never ceases to amaze the world," González said.

"I mean, I honestly can't believe that a guy like him, at 39 years old, is doing what he's doing. And what makes me happiest is seeing that he's truly happy. Because he's happy, he gives everything he has. He enjoys himself and feels right at home.

"As I always say, he pushes us to be better every single day. It's an immense joy to have him here. Everyone knows how special our relationship is. Every time I see him, he brings a smile to my face. I'm still constantly amazed by him."

Messi now has a six-goal lead in the Golden Boot race and shares the league's assist lead with LAFC's Son Heung-Min on 15.

He is also the first player in MLS history to record at least 15 assists in three consecutive seasons.