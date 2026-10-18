Babar Azam achieves major landmark in international cricket

Pakistan batter Babar Azam plays a shot during the opening match of the ODI tri-series against Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on October 18, 2026. — AFP

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan’s star batter Babar Azam achieved a major milestone in international cricket during the opening match of the ODI tri-series against Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

The right-handed batter crossed the 16,000-run mark in international cricket after adding a few runs to his tally in the opening match, becoming only the fifth Pakistan batter to reach the landmark.

Babar, who has scored more than 6,500 runs in One-Day Internationals (ODIs), has accumulated 4,771 runs in 66 Tests and 4,596 runs in 145 T20 Internationals (T20Is). He has also registered 32 international centuries and 111 half-centuries across formats.

Pakistan’s legendary batter Inzamam-ul-Haq tops the list of the country’s highest run-scorers in international cricket with 20,541 runs in 495 matches. He is followed by former captain Younis Khan, who amassed 17,790 runs in 408 international matches.

Most international runs for Pakistan

Inzamam-ul-Haq — 20,541 runs

Younis Khan — 17,790 runs

Mohammad Yousuf — 17,134 runs

Javed Miandad — 16,213 runs

Babar Azam — 16,007* runs

Meanwhile, the 32-year-old batter is closing in on another significant milestone as he looks to surpass legendary opener Saeed Anwar’s record for the most ODI centuries by a Pakistan batter.

Both batters have scored 20 ODI centuries, with Babar matching Anwar’s tally in considerably fewer innings. He needs just one more century to claim the record outright.

Babar is also closing in on becoming the third-fastest batter to score 21 ODI centuries. South Africa’s Hashim Amla holds the record, having reached the milestone in 116 innings, while India’s Virat Kohli achieved it in 138 innings.

When this news was filed, Pakistan were 62-2 in 12 overs against Sri Lanka in the opening match of the ODI tri-series.

Babar Azam was unbeaten on 27 off 34 deliveries, having struck four boundaries, while debutant Saad Baig had scored nine off 11 balls, including two boundaries.

Dilshan Madushanka claimed both wickets for Sri Lanka, dismissing Saim Ayub for seven and Fakhar Zaman for 16.