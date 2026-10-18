Brandon Figueroa withdraws from Tomoki Kameda fight after losing WBA title

Brandon Figueroa celebrates after winning his fight against Nick Ball on February 7, 2026. — Reuters

LAS VEGAS: Brandon Figueroa withdrew from his scheduled fight against Tomoki Kameda on Saturday after falling ill overnight, a day after losing his WBA featherweight title for failing to make weight.

The American boxer weighed in at 127.4 pounds on Friday, exceeding the 126-pound limit by 1.4 pounds and resulting in the loss of his title ahead of the bout.

The fight was initially set to proceed despite the weight controversy, with Japan’s Kameda eligible to claim the vacant belt if he won. However, the title would have remained vacant had Figueroa emerged victorious.

The bout was subsequently cancelled on the day of the event.

"The previously scheduled Brandon Figueroa vs Tomoki Kameda bout is now off after Figueroa fell ill overnight," Figueroa's promoters and event organisers Premier Boxing Champions said in a statement.

Kameda expressed his disappointment on social media after months of preparation for the contest.

"I trained hard in Mexico for about two and a half months, starting in late July, and I was ready to step into the ring in the best possible condition," the 35-year-old wrote.

"However, this is not the end. I have agreed with the promoter and the WBA that I will be given priority for the next WBA featherweight championship decider.

"I will firmly switch my mindset, and I will start from the beginning and train again for what comes next. I will definitely win the world champion's belt."

Kameda will now look ahead to his next opportunity to fight for the WBA featherweight championship.

Meanwhile, in the main event on Saturday, Sebastian Fundora stopped Ermal Hadribeaj in the 12th round to successfully defend his WBC super welterweight title.