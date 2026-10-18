PCB to observe Breast Cancer Awareness Day during Pakistan-England ODI

Pakistan players celebrate after the dismissal of Quinton de Kock during the first T20I against South Africa at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on 28 October 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: Gaddafi Stadium will turn pink on 25 October, when the hosts face England in the fourth ODI of the tri-series, which also features Sri Lanka, as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) observes Breast Cancer Awareness Day as part of its corporate social responsibility initiatives.

The initiative, organised as part of Pinktober, the global breast cancer awareness campaign held in October, aims to highlight the importance of early detection, regular screening and timely treatment while promoting greater awareness of the disease across the country.

As part of the campaign, the Pakistan men’s cricket team will wear specially designed pink kits during the match to demonstrate solidarity with breast cancer patients and survivors. England’s players, match officials and commentators will also be invited to wear pink ribbons in support of the cause.

The stumps used during the fixture will feature pink branding, while breast cancer awareness messages and campaign visuals will be displayed on the stadium’s big screen and LED perimeter boards throughout the match.

Commentators will also share awareness messages during the live broadcast to reach audiences across Pakistan and beyond.

The PCB will undertake a series of digital and promotional activities in the build-up to the match. Pakistan players will feature in special video messages encouraging greater awareness of breast cancer, while the board’s official social media platforms will amplify the campaign through dedicated content and messaging.

Special Pink Ribbon activities at Gaddafi Stadium will begin two hours before the start of the match, providing an opportunity to engage spectators and reinforce the importance of awareness, early diagnosis and support for those affected by the disease.

To further promote the initiative, the PCB will introduce limited-edition pink-themed merchandise, including travel polo shirts and fan shirts, through its official retail store and online platforms, enabling cricket fans to show their support for the campaign.

PCB Chief Operating Officer Sumair Ahmad Syed said the board recognised its responsibility to use cricket’s immense popularity and influence to raise awareness of important social issues.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board recognises the responsibility that comes with the immense following and influence of cricket in our country. Through this Pink Ribbon initiative, we want to use the platform of international cricket to raise awareness about breast cancer and highlight the importance of early detection and timely medical attention,” he said.

“This initiative reflects the PCB’s continued commitment to fulfilling its corporate social responsibility and using cricket as a force for positive change. We are grateful to the players, officials, broadcasters and all those supporting this important cause.”

PCB Director of Commercial Ali Adnan Zaidi said cricket offered a powerful platform to engage millions of people and turn awareness into meaningful action.

“Cricket provides a powerful platform to connect with millions of people and through this initiative, we aim to translate that reach into meaningful awareness and engagement around breast cancer.

“We want our fans to be active participants in this campaign and help take the message of early detection and screening to their families and communities,” he said.

The PCB has organised the Pink Day in partnership with Pink Ribbon Breast Cancer Trust Hospital in Lahore. As part of the initiative, free breast cancer screening will be available to fans at the hospital on 24 and 26 October.

Pink Ribbon Pakistan Founder and Honorary Chief Executive Officer Omer Aftab said the partnership would help extend breast cancer awareness to a wider audience and encourage women to seek early diagnosis and treatment.

“Cricket has the power to unite Pakistan, and this partnership with the Pakistan Cricket Board gives us an extraordinary platform to turn that unity into action for women’s health.

“Through PINKtober, we aim to take breast cancer awareness to millions, encourage early detection and mobilise support for Pakistan’s first dedicated Breast Cancer Trust Hospital.

“Together, we can ensure that awareness leads to access to care and that no woman is denied a chance to survive because she cannot afford treatment,” he said.