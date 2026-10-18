PCB provides major update on Shadab Khan, Sufiyan Muqeem

The photo collage features Pakistan spinners Shadab Khan (left) and Sufiyan Muqeem. — AFP

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan wrist-spinners Shadab Khan and Sufiyan Muqeem have been ruled out of the opening match of the ODI tri-series against Sri Lanka due to illness, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed on Sunday.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka are facing each other in the opening fixture of the tri-nation tournament, which also features England as the third team. The series will run until October 31, with matches scheduled in Rawalpindi and Lahore.

According to the PCB, both players are receiving treatment under the supervision of the national team's medical staff. Their progress will be closely monitored, and they will be considered for selection in the upcoming matches depending on their recovery.

Shadab, an experienced leg-spinner and all-rounder, is an important member of Pakistan's white-ball setup, offering valuable contributions with both bat and ball. His ability to take wickets in the middle overs and provide batting depth makes him a key option in the 50-over format.

However, the 27-year-old has faced injury concerns throughout his career. He underwent right shoulder surgery in July 2025 and has also dealt with a groin injury during franchise cricket.

Meanwhile, left-arm wrist-spinner Sufiyan has emerged as a promising bowling option for Pakistan. His variations and ability to challenge batters in the middle overs provide the team with an alternative spin-bowling option.

Muqeem also suffered a significant setback in January 2024 when he underwent surgery on his left knee at a private hospital in Lahore. According to the PCB, the procedure was followed by rehabilitation under the supervision of its medical panel.

The injury disrupted his progress and kept him out of competitive cricket for an extended period before he returned to action.

Pakistan will also face England in the tri-series, which provides the participating teams with an opportunity to assess their combinations and strengthen their preparations for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027.