Chelsea goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez expects to return in few weeks after surgery

An undated picture of Chelsea goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. — Instagram/ @emi_martinez26

Chelsea goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez expects to return to action ‘in a few weeks’ after undergoing an operation following his side’s 2-0 Premier League victory over Everton on Saturday.

The Argentina international reportedly suffered a broken jaw following a head collision with Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite during the second half at Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Martinez received treatment on the pitch for eight minutes before being carried off on a stretcher. He was subsequently taken to hospital, with Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso later confirming that the goalkeeper had suffered concussion.

Martinez shared an update on social media on Sunday, posting a photograph of himself in a hospital gown and confirming that his operation had been successful.

“Thanks to everyone for the messages. The operation went well,” Martinez wrote.

“The most important thing is that we won, and kept a clean sheet. In a few weeks we'll be back.”

Mike Penders, who replaced Martinez during the match to make his Premier League debut, is expected to feature in Chelsea’s next three fixtures at least.

The Blues face Tottenham and Manchester United in the league, with a Carabao Cup encounter against Liverpool scheduled between the two matches.

The 21-year-old joined Chelsea from Belgian club Genk for £17 million in 2024.

Alonso expressed confidence in the young goalkeeper, praising his character and readiness to step up when required.

“Mike has personality. He's brave and we have full trust with him. He did well when he came on,” Alonso said.

“He played in the cup games and whenever he's needed. Like the other players, whenever they are needed they can perform.”