Sri Lanka win toss, elect to bowl first against Pakistan in ODI tri-series opener

Pakistan captain Shaheen Afridi (centre) flips the coin as Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis (second from right) makes the call at the toss ahead of the ODI tri-series opener at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on October 18, 2026. — PCB

RAWALPINDI: Sri Lanka have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Pakistan in the opening ODI of the tri-nation series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Saad Baig (wk), Hasan Nawaz, Salman Ali Agha, Arafat Minhas, Faheem Ashraf Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah.

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Mendis (c/wk), Pavan Rathnayake, Sahan Arachchige, Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka, Sachindu Colombage, Eshan Malinga, Asitha Fernando and Dilshan Madushanka.

Head-to-head record

Pakistan hold a dominant head-to-head record against Sri Lanka in the 50-over format. The two sides have faced each other in 160 ODIs, with Pakistan winning 96 matches and Sri Lanka securing 59 victories. One match ended in a tie, while four produced no result.

Matches played: 160

Pakistan won: 96

Sri Lanka won: 59

Tied: 1

No result: 4

Form guide

Pakistan have won three of their last four ODI series since 2025, recording victories against South Africa, Sri Lanka and Australia. Their only series defeat during this period came in an away three-match series against Bangladesh.

The Green Shirts will be confident heading into the opening match and will look to make a strong start to the tri-series after recently defeating Sri Lanka 2-1 in the T20I series.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka have won just one of their last five ODIs and will be eager to bounce back against Pakistan. Having lost the T20I series, the Islanders will look to avenge that defeat and begin their ODI campaign on a positive note.

Pakistan: W, L, W, L, W (most recent first)

Sri Lanka: L, W, L, A, NR