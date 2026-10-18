Rizwan cleared to play, lead SNGPL in President's Trophy final round

Pakistan's wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan catches a helmet on the third day of the second Test against England at Lord's Cricket Ground in London, England, on 29 August 2026. – AFP

KARACHI: Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan has been granted permission to resume domestic cricket and will captain Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) against Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) in the final round of the President’s Trophy Grade-I 2026–27.

SNGPL director of cricket Mohammad Hafeez confirmed that Rizwan would represent the department from 19 October after receiving clearance from the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) director of domestic cricket.

Rizwan’s participation in the eight-team first-class tournament had been delayed amid an ongoing inquiry into alleged online betting and gambling activities. His absence was initially linked to the inquiry rather than the outcome of a fitness test.

According to sources close to the wicketkeeper-batter, Rizwan joined the SNGPL squad after his mid-series omission from Pakistan’s Test squad for the England tour. He was expected to captain the departmental side in the absence of Shan Masood.

The 34-year-old reportedly participated in SNGPL’s training session and attended a team meeting before the PCB contacted the department and instructed it to send him back, citing the ongoing inquiry.

He was subsequently informed of the board’s directive by the department’s management and travelled to Lahore.

Sources further claimed that SNGPL had been prepared to conduct a fitness test on Rizwan before the PCB intervened. They also noted that other Pakistan cricketers who returned from England following the Test series had not undergone similar tests.

Meanwhile, sources in Islamabad indicated that communication between Rizwan and the PCB resumed earlier this week. However, they clarified that the batter had not approached the board for permission to participate in the President’s Trophy.

Instead, Rizwan had contacted the PCB to obtain a no-objection certificate (NOC) for participation in the Nepal Premier League, having reportedly finalised a deal with a franchise in the tournament.

During this period, SNGPL management approached the batter and asked him to rejoin the department for the final round of the President’s Trophy.

Rizwan is still awaiting the PCB’s response regarding his NOC request for the Nepal Premier League.

Sources suggest that the board is likely to issue the clearance once the President’s Trophy concludes, as it is reluctant to grant NOCs for overseas leagues while domestic cricket competitions are under way in Pakistan.