Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso provides update on goalkeeper Emi Martinez

Chelsea's Emiliano Martinez and Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite on the ground after sustaining injuries at Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool on October 17, 2026. — Reuters

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has provided an important update on goalkeeper Emi Martinez, who collided with Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite in the Blues' 2-0 Premier League victory and was taken to hospital for "precautionary tests."

Pedro Neto scored twice at the Hill Dickinson Stadium as Chelsea ended Everton’s unbeaten start to the league season, moving provisionally up to fourth place in a match overshadowed by an injury to Martinez.

The game was paused for several minutes in the second half after Martinez’s collision with Branthwaite, when Everton's Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall whipped a free kick into the box and although the defender was back on his feet after treatment, the Argentina international was taken to hospital.

The 34-year-old was eventually strapped to a stretcher and carried off the field before being taken to hospital.

"It was a concussion but beyond that I don't know. I have only seen one clip of the incident, so we need to wait," Alonso said.

"What we know is that he left the stadium conscious and right now he is in hospital doing precautionary tests. We need to wait. Hopefully it won't be too bad but we need to wait."

Martinez’s injury provided an opportunity for 21-year-old keeper Mike Penders to make his Premier League debut and he was able to help Chelsea keep a clean sheet in the league for the first time since January, ending a run of 22 games without one.

Belgian youth international Penders may have to step in for a short period of time, as concussion protocols prevent Martinez from returning to training immediately.

Chelsea host Tottenham Hotspur in the league on Saturday in their next match, followed by a League Cup fourth-round game at Liverpool on October 28 and a home Premier League game against Manchester United three days later.

"Mike has personality. He's brave and we have full trust with him. He did well," Alonso added.

"He played in the cup games and whenever he's needed, like the other players whenever they are needed they can perform.

"It's all about the squad, that all the players feel important and can have their moment whenever they are needed, and that's very positive."