President's Trophy Grade-I: Tayyab, Saud help Kingsmen salvage draw against Ghani Glass

Kingsmen Academy's Mohammad Tayyab Arif poses for a picture after the first day of theirs second-round President's Trophy Grade-I match against OGDCL at the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium in Peshawar on September 18, 2026. — PCB

SHEIKHUPURA: Centuries from Saud Shakeel and captain Mohammad Tayyab Arif lifted the Kingsmen Academy to a draw against rampant Ghani Glass on the fourth day of their sixth-round President's Trophy Grade-I match here at the Rana Naveed Cricket Academy on Saturday.

The pulsating final day of the fixture got underway with the Kingsmen resuming their first innings from 14/2 in response to Ghani Glass's mammoth total of 417/8 declared. They added 333 more to their overnight score to ultimately finish at 347 all out in 80.2 overs.

Leading the way for the Kingsmen was captain Tayyab, who top-scored with 122 off 147 deliveries, studded with 15 fours and four sixes.

He also shared a match-defining 206-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Test batter Saud, who made 112 off 161 deliveries, laced with 13 boundaries.

Besides them, Usman Khan and No.8 Mohammad Ilyas made notable contributions to Kingsmen's total, scoring 41 and 21, respectively.

Skipper Noman Ali spearheaded Ghani Glass's bowling charge with a seven-wicket haul, conceding 130 runs in 35.2 overs. Shoaib Akhtar Jnr and Ali Raza made one scalp apiece.

With a 70-run advantage in their favour, Ghani Glass could get to bat for only three overs in the second innings, and they reached 8/1 before the stumps were drawn.

Mehran Mumtaz remained the solitary wicket-taker for the Kingsmen in the second innings, accounting for the dismissal of Yahya Bin Abdul Rehman, who made a run-a-ball seven.

At the Lahore City Cricket Association (LCCA) Ground in Lahore, another sixth-round President's Trophy Grade-I match between Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) ended in a stalemate.

The final day's action got underway with SNGPL resuming their first innings from 185/3 through overnight centurion Abdullah Shafique in response to OGDCL's 351 all out.

Abdullah, who was unbeaten on 105 at the conclusion of the penultimate day's play, stretched his innings to a monumental 185 to help SNGPL add 144 more to their overnight score for the remaining seven wickets.

The Test batter faced 312 deliveries and smashed 19 boundaries, including three sixes, in his marathon knock and ultimately finished as SNGPL's top-scorer. Besides him, youngsters Farhan Yousaf and Omair Bin Yousuf, 32 and 26, were the other notable run-getters for the side on the final day.

Mohammad Amir Khan was the standout bowler for OGDCL as he registered a five-wicket haul, conceding 86 runs in 31.4 overs. He was supported by Mohammad Salman, who bagged two wickets, while Aftab Ahmad and Danish Aziz made one scalp apiece.

With a modest 22-run lead in their favour, OGDCL could bat for 35 overs and accumulated 123/2 before the stumps were drawn and their sixth-round President's Trophy Grade-I fixture ended in a draw.

Saad Khan remained the top-scorer for OGDCL in the second innings with an 80-ball 59, featuring four fours and a six. He was closely followed by fellow opener Ali Zaryab, who made an unbeaten 44 off 98 deliveries.

For SNGPL, Sameer Minhas and Omair could pick up a wicket apiece in the second innings.

For the unversed, the seventh and final round of the President's Trophy Grade-I will run from October 19 to 22 across four venues in three cities.