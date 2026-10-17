Commentary panel for Pakistan-hosted ODI tri-series unveiled

Former cricketer Waqar Younis looks on before the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between Pakistan and Australia at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore on October 20, 2023. — ICC

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday announced the star-studded commentary panel for the national men's team's home ODI tri-series against England and Sri Lanka, scheduled to be played from October 18 to 31.

The six-member panel features former Pakistan cricketers Waqar Younis, Aamir Sohail, Bazid Khan and Urooj Mumtaz. They will be joined by renowned Sri Lankan commentator Roshan Abeysinghe and former England cricketer turned commentator Mark Butcher for the series, slated to get underway on Sunday with the curtain-raiser between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Younis, however, will be available from the second fixture between the home side and England, scheduled to be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on October 20. Zainab Abbas will serve as the presenter for the series.

After the first two fixtures, the two touring sides, England and Sri Lanka, will lock horns at the same venue on October 22, following which the action will then move to the iconic Gaddafi Stadium here, which will host the remaining league-stage matches on October 25, 27 and 29, respectively.

The venue will also host the final on October 31, which will be contested between the top two sides at the culmination of the league stage.

ODI tri-series schedule

October 18: Pakistan v Sri Lanka – Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

October 20: Pakistan v England – Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

October 22: Sri Lanka v England – Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

October 25: Pakistan v England – Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

October 27: Pakistan v Sri Lanka – Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

October 29: Sri Lanka v England – Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

October 31: Tri-series final – Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore