Kusal Mendis banks on Sri Lanka's spin prowess for ODI tri-series in Pakistan

Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis speaks at a press conference at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on October 17, 2026. — AFP

RAWALPINDI: Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis on Saturday expressed confidence in his team's spin-bowling department to shine during the Pakistan-hosted ODI tri-series, also involving England, which is scheduled to be played from October 18 to 31.

Sri Lanka enter the series after a 2-1 defeat away against England, for which they were without star all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga, who experienced lower-back pain during a practice session and was forced to travel back to his country.

In a further setback, Sri Lanka's first-choice opener Pathum Nissanka was ruled out of the ODI tri-series in Pakistan due to a left hamstring injury, which he sustained during the white-ball tour of England.

But their captain Kusal Mendis, who played a pivotal role in their solitary victory on the England tour, asserted that he was happy with the squad for the ODI tri-series, which he described as very important for Sri Lanka in a buildup to the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup next year.

"Yeah, it is very important for us and the other two teams as well. We had couple of days to practice after the T20Is," said Mendis during the pre-series press conference here at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

"I hope everyone is ready for the ODI series. A couple of players will change between the T20 and ODI squads, with the senior players joining the ODI squad. I'm very happy with my squad," he added.

Although Sri Lanka will still be without Hasaranga for the upcoming ODI tri-series, their captain Mendis believes the Island nation possess a strong spin-bowling attack, citing the likes of experienced Maheesh Theekshana and youngsters Sachindu Colombage and Dunith Wellalage.

"Yes, we now have a very good spin attack. We have Wanindu, Maheesh and newcomers such as Colombage and Wellalage," said Mendis.

"Our current spin attack is just as good as the one we had in the past. These guys have performed really well over the past couple of years and have also done well in various leagues. I have no doubt about my spin attack."

"In Sri Lanka, we usually play on pitches that offer a bit of spin. Everyone knows how to handle these conditions in Sri Lanka."

"When we go to other countries, we have to make use of the conditions and adapt to them quickly."