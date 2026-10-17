Injured Swiatek falls to childhood friend Chwalinska in Wuhan

Poland's Iga Swiatek looks dejected during her semifinal match against Poland's Maja Chwalinska at Optics Valley International Tennis Center in Wuhan on October 17, 2026. — Reuters

Iga Swiatek’s Wuhan Open campaign was hampered by a left-leg injury as she was defeated 7-5, 6-1 by her Polish compatriot and childhood friend Maja Chwalinska in the semi-final on Saturday.

Chwalinska, who was Swiatek’s junior doubles partner, will face Sonay Kartal in the title match after the Briton defeated Jelena Ostapenko 7-6(9), 7-6(5) in the first semi-final.

Swiatek led 5-3 in the first set, but fellow 25-year-old Chwalinska saved two set points to go 6-5 ahead before the six-time Grand Slam winner had to take a medical timeout.

After receiving treatment, Swiatek returned with a bandage on her left thigh but struggled to regain her rhythm and never looked the same.

She completed the match with support from her team, while the two players, friends since the age of 10, shared a quiet handshake after their first competitive meeting in a decade.

"She is a great champion, living legend, she won everything. So it was a great honour for me to share the court with her today," an emotional Chwalinska said of Swiatek.

"The fact that I actually won against her is actually crazy for me."

With Swiatek losing, world number six Elina Svitolina qualified for the WTA Finals, becoming the seventh player to make it to the next month's year-ending championship, with only one spot still up for grabs.

Ostapenko, on the other hand, was left rueing her mistakes as she surrendered 4-1 leads in both sets to lose to Kartal, who is ranked 136 places below the Latvian.

Both Kartal and Chwalinska will play their first WTA 1000 final when they face each other on Sunday.