Neto double lifts Chelsea past Everton as Martinez injury mars win

Chelsea's Pedro Neto celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates at Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool on October 17, 2026. — Reuters

Pedro Neto scored twice as Chelsea beat Everton 2-0 in the Premier League on Saturday, moving provisionally up to fourth place in a match overshadowed by an injury to goalkeeper Emi Martinez.

The game was paused for several minutes in the second half after Chelsea’s Martinez clashed with Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite, after which the Argentina international was taken to hospital.

Martinez’s injury provided an opportunity for 21-year-old keeper Mike Penders to make his Premier League debut and he was able to help Chelsea keep a clean sheet in the league for the first time since January, ending a run of 22 games without one.

"We are really pleased. Shame for Emi but we wish you all the best. This win is for him," Portuguese winger Neto told TNT Sports after his first Premier League brace.

"We need a clean sheet, to be honest. I think we did a very good game. Emi deserved this, Mike did as well."

Chelsea, who had scored goals early in matches they played this season, were kept at bay by Everton in a combative first half marked by five yellow cards and several heated exchanges.

Xabi Alonso’s side scored their first goal just 43 seconds after the restart to go 1-0 up when Jorrel Hato found unmarked Neto, who swept home into the bottom corner.

Chelsea doubled their lead in the 90th minute when Neto latched on to a loose ball after Jordan Henderson's free kick was blocked by the wall, slotting it to the bottom corner to hand Everton their first defeat of the season.

"This comes a little bit from the new coach of the national team (Jorge Jesus) that says when you are near to the area you need to pass to the goal, so really happy with that," Neto said of his finish.