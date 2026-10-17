Harry Brook warns England of unfamiliar challenges in Pakistan ODI tri-series

England captain Harry Brook speaks during a press conference at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on October 17, 2026. — AFP

RAWALPINDI: England captain Harry Brook on Saturday expressed his anticipation of facing unfamiliar challenges from hosts Pakistan in the upcoming ODI tri-series, also involving Sri Lanka, which is scheduled to be played from October 18 to 31.

The 2019 champions head into the assignment on the back of three consecutive series triumphs, including home and away victories over Sri Lanka and a 2-1 win over India at their backyard.

Although their captain Brook applauded his team's recent strong showing, he believes that the host nation would present them with challenges that they have not faced yet in ODIs, but relished the opportunity of facing the two oppositions in the subcontinental conditions.

"It's been quite a slick process for us in the last few months, and I think we've done an exceptional job of that. Pakistan are going to present us challenges that we probably haven't quite faced yet as an ODI side," Brook said.

"We're really looking forward to that opportunity of playing against Pakistan and Sri Lanka in subcontinental conditions," he added.

Brook also termed the prospect of a final at the end of the tri-series crucial in assessing England's progress as a squad and also in preparing them for high-pressure situations.

"I think it will definitely hold us in good stead knowing that there's a final at the end of this series as well. And if we get the opportunity to get to that final, it will show us where we are as a squad and where we are as an XI going into a pressure game," Brook stated.

"And we know playing in Pakistan is a great place to play cricket as well. We know how passionate the crowd can be and the atmospheres are always amazing to play in front of here," he added.

The 27-year-old also credited his Pakistan Super League (PSL) stint with Lahore Qalandars in 2022 for helping him develop a better understanding of local conditions and opposition players.

Harry Brook stressed that the experience played a significant role in boosting his confidence against Pakistan, with the opportunity allowing him to become familiar with conditions and several players he would subsequently face at the international level.

"It [career] kind of kick-started my career really playing in the PSL. I obviously got the opportunity to play for Lahore Qalandars in 2022, and I performed quite well out here," he said.

"I got to know the conditions very well. I got to know the opposition I was playing against, and a lot of them play for the Pakistani team as well.

"It gave me great confidence going into that Test series and into any series that we played after that. Knowing I knew the opposition, I knew the conditions. I feel like Pakistan has been a side that I've had a lot of confidence against."

It is pertinent to mention that England will start their ODI tri-series campaign on October 20 by taking on hosts Pakistan at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium here.