PSL 12 schedule set to take centre stage in key meeting next week: sources

Peshawar Zalmi players and support staff celebrate with the trophy after winning the PSL title by defeating Hyderabad Kingsmen in the final at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 3, 2026. — PSL

LAHORE: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) administration is set to deliberate on the match schedule for the 12th edition of the marquee league in a key meeting next week, sources told Geo Super on Saturday.

According to the sources, the meeting is likely to take place on October 21 or 22, with discussions also expected to cover player retentions, direct signings and arrangements for the players' auction.

The insiders further suggested that the highly-anticipated PSL 12 match schedule will be drawn up while taking into account the South Asian Games, which are slated to be held in Islamabad and Lahore from April 3 to 11.

Sources said the league's fixtures in Lahore and Rawalpindi would be planned around the regional sporting event, while matches could be staged at other venues during the Games.

The meeting will also address the dates and venues for the auction, with the PSL administration keen to finalise key arrangements in consultation with the franchises and other stakeholders.

According to the sources, the administration has completed its preliminary preparations, but the relevant matters will be finalised after consultations with the franchises and other stakeholders.

Notably, the dates for the 12th edition of the PSL have already been announced, with the eight-team tournament scheduled to run from March 18 to May 2.

The tournament window was confirmed earlier this month following consultations with key stakeholders during the PSL Governing Council meeting held in London on September 1, 2026. The meeting was attended by owners and representatives of all eight franchises.

PSL 12 will build on a landmark 11th edition, which saw the eight-team format introduced for the first time. The 2026 season also featured the league's maiden player auction, replacing the previous draft system, while the final at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium attracted a record crowd of 32,461 spectators.

Peshawar Zalmi were crowned champions after defeating debutants Hyderabad Kingsmen by five wickets in the final on May 3, ending a nine-year wait for the title.