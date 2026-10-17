AEW, WWE star PAC’s cause of death confirmed

An undated photo of AEW starBenjamin Satterley,who wrestled as PAC. — AEW

The cause of death of former WWE and AEW star Benjamin Satterley, who wrestled as PAC, was bronchial asthma, the medical examiner’s office in Cook County, Illinois, confirmed on Friday.

Benjamin’s death sent waves of shock and grief across the world of professional wrestling.

Satterley died on September 27 at the age of 40, just one day after participating in a professional match on All Elite Wrestling’s “All Out” pay-per-view.

Slattery was found dead outside a restaurant a short distance from O’Hare International Airport.

A spokesperson for the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed via the New York Post that Slattery passed away from bronchial asthma, with the rep adding that his death was officially ruled natural.

Satterley was a two-time AEW World Trios Champion and the inaugural AEW International Champion at the time, when the title was known as the AEW All-Atlantic Champion, and he was also an original member of the All Elite Wrestling roster and even appeared at the first-ever AEW rally in 2019.

He shared the ring with every member of The Elite, including Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, as part of Death Triangle with current WWE Superstars Rey Fenix and Penta. Nick Jackson, Fenix, and Penta all took to their respective Instagram stories to pay tribute to PAC.

In 2024, PAC joined the Death Riders alongside Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and Marina Shafir, with Daniel Garcia and Gabe Kidd becoming members of the group a year later.