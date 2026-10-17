Skipper Shaheen defends Agha, Saim ahead of home ODI tri-series

This collage of pictures shows Pakistan cricketers Saim Ayub (left), Shaheen Shah Afridi (centre) and Salman Ali Agha in action. — AFP/ICC

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan captain Shaheen Shah Afridi backed the all-rounder duo of Salman Ali Agha and Saim Ayub ahead of the national team's home ODI tri-series against England and Sri Lanka, scheduled to be played from October 18 to 31.

Agha, who is a part of the Pakistan squad for the upcoming ODI tri-series, was recently replaced as the national team's T20I captain following their lacklustre campaign at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup earlier this year.

The 32-year-old was also amongst the seven national cricketers who were released from the Pakistan squad midway through their three-match away Test series against England, which the Green Shirts lost 0-3.

Consequently, Pakistan ODI captain Shaheen, during the pre-series press conference, was asked how he would boost the all-rounder's confidence after the latter was dropped from both the Test and T20I formats.

Shaheen, in response, hailed Agha as a "strong character" who understands his role in the team. He also highlighted the 32-year-old's recent performances in ODIs and first-class cricket, where he scored a triple-century and a century for Kingsmen Academy in the ongoing President's Trophy Grade-I, and thus expressed satisfaction with his presence in the tri-series squad.

"I think Agha is such a strong character. He is our leading run-scorer in ODIs, and everybody is wary of his performances," said Shaheen at the pre-match press conference.

"He recently played first-class cricket and scored a triple century and a hundred there. So, I think his performances are really good.

"As a captain, I am satisfied that he is coming off some good performances and I think he understands his role in the team quite well."

Shaheen also threw his weight behind batting all-rounder Ayub, who has been under stiff scrutiny over his below-par performances in the shortest format, in which he last scored a half-century against Australia in February this year.

Since his 56-run knock against the Baggy Greens in the third T20I of the home series, the left-handed batter could muster 128 runs in eight innings at a modest average of just 16.

The 24-year-old was also amongst the seven players who earned a surprise call-up for Pakistan's third Test against England in Birmingham, but registered ducks in each innings of the fixture, which was his first since January 2025.

Although Shaheen partly acknowledged Ayub's struggles in T20Is, he backed him for the longer format, especially due to his bowling cover, before expressing his confidence in the all-rounder to perform well for the team in upcoming assignments.

"I have no idea what is being said on television. Saim Ayub might be struggling a little in T20 cricket, or perhaps in the last Test match, but he came straight from T20 cricket into that match, which is not easy. You need time to settle in and get accustomed to the Dukes ball, as it is a different ball and a different game," Shaheen said.

"However, his bowling is also very important to us in One-Day cricket. Whether you go with three or four fast bowlers, you need his bowling in the team. If we give Saim Ayub more opportunities in ODIs at this stage, I believe he will perform exceptionally well for Pakistan."