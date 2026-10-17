Davidovich Fokina upsets top seed Zverev to reach Shanghai Masters final

Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina reacts during his semifinal match against Germany's Alexander Zverev at Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena in Shanghai on October 17, 2026. — Reuters

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina produced a major upset, knocking out top seed Alexander Zverev 5-7, 6-4, 6-3 in the Shanghai Masters semi-final after coming back from a set down on Saturday.

Fokina will face either former world number one Daniil Medvedev or fellow Spaniard Rafael Jodar in the Shanghai Masters final.

The victory was the 25th seed Spaniard’s second against Zverev in eight meetings. He fired 36 winners in the two-hour, two-minute contest. Fokina’s previous win against the German came in the round of 32 at the Canadian Open in 2023.

Davidovich Fokina, 27, secured his first break of Zverev's serve as he captured the second set to force a decider, sealing the deal with a brilliant point on set point in an entertaining match played in front of an energetic crowd.

Davidovich Fokina carried the momentum into the third set, breaking Zverev for a 2-0 lead and never lost control, reaching his second ATP Masters 1000 final of his career after finishing runner-up in Monte Carlo in 2022.

The result was one of the biggest wins of his career.

"I was a little bit nervous," Davidovich Fokina said of his shaky start.

"But I keep going, I keep fighting, every ball."

Seven-time ATP Masters 1000 champion Zverev’s best performance in Shanghai was in 2019, when he finished runner-up to Medvedev.

French and US Open champion Zverev said fatigue had caught up with him.

"I think a break is quite necessary now," the 29-year-old told reporters.

"I carried a little bit of injury, I carried fatigue into the tournament, and I'm okay to lose to a player like this today."