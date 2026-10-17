Trophy for Pakistan-hosted ODI tri-series unveiled in Rawalpindi

Pakistan captain Shaheen Shah Afridi (centre), England's Harry Brook (left) and Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis pose with the trophy for the ODI tri-series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on October 17, 2026. — PCB

RAWALPINDI: The glittering trophy for the ODI tri-series between hosts Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and England was unveiled here at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

According to the details, the silverware was unveiled by Pakistan captain Shaheen Shah Afridi and his Sri Lanka and England counterparts, Kusal Mendis and Harry Brook, respectively, at the rooftop of the aforementioned venue.

The trophy features an intricate blend of gold and silver finishes, while its elongated body is adorned with three prominent shield-shaped panels bearing the flags of Pakistan, England and Sri Lanka, each outlined with ornate golden detailing.

At the top, a golden cricket ball rests above a crown-like arrangement of pointed ornamental elements, adding grandeur to the overall design.

The ODI tri-series, which will serve as a key stepping stone for each of the three teams in their preparations for next year's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, will get underway on Sunday, with home side Pakistan taking on Sri Lanka in the curtain-raiser at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

In the subsequent fixture, the hosts will lock horns with England on October 20, following which the 2019 champions will square up against the Island nation on October 22.

After the first three fixtures, the action will shift to Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium, which will host as many remaining league-stage matches on October 25, 27 and 29, respectively.

The venue will also host the final on October 31, which will be contested between the top two sides at the culmination of the league stage.

ODI tri-series schedule

October 18: Pakistan v Sri Lanka – Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

October 20: Pakistan v England – Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

October 22: Sri Lanka v England – Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

October 25: Pakistan v England – Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

October 27: Pakistan v Sri Lanka – Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

October 29: Sri Lanka v England – Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

October 31: Tri-series final – Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore