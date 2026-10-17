Julian Strawther sidelined for six weeks with knee injury

An undated picture of Denver Nuggets forward Julian Strawther. — Reuters

Denver Nuggets forward Julian Strawther will be sidelined for at least six weeks after suffering a left knee sprain during a pre-season game against the Los Angeles Clippers, dealing a blow to the team ahead of the 2026-27 NBA season.

The Nuggets confirmed on Friday that Strawther would be re-evaluated in six weeks after an MRI revealed the injury.

The 24-year-old sustained the sprain during Wednesday’s pre-season encounter against the Clippers on October 14th.

Strawther is expected to miss the start of the regular season, with his return potentially coming in December, depending on his recovery.

He had been projected to provide an important contribution off the bench for Denver.

The Nuggets are scheduled to open their campaign against the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Paycom Centre on October 22nd.

Strawther’s absence could further limit Denver’s bench options and three-point shooting support as they prepare for the new season.

He recorded career-best shooting percentages of 46.7 from the field and 38.7 from beyond the three-point line. He also featured in two play-off games before Denver were eliminated by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round.

Selected by Denver with the 29th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Strawther has made 18 starts during his professional career.

His injury will also delay the anticipated partnership with fellow Gonzaga product Ryan Nembhard, who joined the Nuggets on a two-way contract as an unrestricted free agent in late September.

Denver will hope Strawther makes a full recovery as the team navigates the opening weeks of the season without one of its bench shooting options.