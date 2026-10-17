Rafael Jodar apologises for swearing at ball kid during Shanghai Masters

Spain's Rafael Jodar celebrates after winning his quarter final match against Norway's Casper Ruud on October 16, 2026. — Reuters

SHANGHAI: Spain’s Rafael Jodar apologised on Friday for swearing at a ball kid during his last-16 match at the Shanghai Masters, admitting he struggled to control his emotions as frustration got the better of him.

The incident occurred during Wednesday’s victory over Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp, when Jodar angrily demanded his towel from the ball kid in Spanish after losing a point.

Chair umpire Jimmy Pinoargote, who speaks Spanish, issued the 20-year-old a code violation for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Pinoargote also warned Jodar against speaking to ball kids in that manner after the Spaniard challenged the decision.

Reflecting on the incident after beating Casper Ruud to reach the semi-finals, Jodar accepted responsibility for his behaviour and stressed that he had great respect for tournament officials and ball kids.

"I shouldn't have done that to the ball kid. It was my mistake. I respect a lot the ball kids and the umpires in all the matches and all the tournaments. I shouldn't have treated the ball kid the way I did," Jodar said.

"I was very frustrated because how the match was going for me. It was a very close point. I didn't mean to hurt the feelings of the ball kid or anything, I was just frustrated with me. I couldn't control my emotions at that point of the match.

"I'll try not to do it again, because that's not the right way to treat the ball kids. I respect a lot their job and it wasn't anything against him or against any ball kids or umpire."

Jodar, who defeated Ruud 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 on Friday, said the umpire had made the correct decision and admitted he should have accepted the warning.

The Spaniard added that he hoped to apologise to the ball kid in person.