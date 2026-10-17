Real Madrid demand Javier Tebas resignation over Nazi propaganda comparison

LaLiga president Javier Tebas speaks to the media on December 16, 2024. — Reuters

Real Madrid have demanded the resignation of LaLiga president Javier Tebas after he compared the club’s management rhetoric to propaganda techniques used by Nazi Germany.

Tebas made the comments on social media on Friday while criticising coverage of refereeing decisions and accusing the club’s management of promoting grievances.

“Real Madrid’s management directs an orchestra of mouthpieces and Real Madrid TV leads the singing,” Tebas wrote.

He was responding to articles published by two journalists in El Debate newspaper, which suggested that he and LaLiga were acting against Real Madrid’s interests.

Tebas accused Real Madrid TV of using selective refereeing coverage to fuel grievances, comparing its approach to Nazi propaganda techniques while clarifying he was not criticising the club’s ideology or fans.

“Their score is always the same: select the plays that suit them, repeat the grievance, feed the suspicion, and point fingers at the enemies,” Tebas wrote.

“That method recalls propaganda mechanisms used by Goebbels, Nazi Germany’s Minister of Propaganda.

“The comparison is with those propaganda techniques, not with an ideology or, of course, with the Madridista fanbase.”

Real Madrid responded later on Friday by calling for Tebas to step down as LaLiga president and vice-president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation.

The club described his remarks as “intolerable and extraordinarily serious”, accusing him of using comparisons with Nazi propaganda to discredit the club, its management and its television channel.

“Tebas’ repeated conduct demonstrates a lack of neutrality, respect and impartiality incompatible with his institutional responsibilities,” Real Madrid said in a statement.

The 64-year-old Tebas has led LaLiga since 2013 and was re-elected unopposed in 2023 until 2027.

The latest dispute deepens tensions between the club and the league chief, with Real having previously called for new leadership in September.