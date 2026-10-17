Novak Djokovic receives Basel wildcard to boost ATP Finals hopes

Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts with the trophy after winning the final against Australia's Alex de Minaur on October 6, 2026. — Reuters

Novak Djokovic has received a wildcard entry into the Swiss Indoors Basel, marking his first appearance at the tournament since 2011 as the Serbian targets a place at the ATP Finals and the 103rd title of his career.

The 39-year-old, a 24-time Grand Slam champion, returns to Switzerland after a mixed Asian swing in which he claimed a record seventh China Open title before suffering a surprise second-round defeat by Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz at the Shanghai Masters.

Djokovic has endured an inconsistent season by his usual high standards.

He suffered a first-round exit at the US Open, his earliest defeat at a Grand Slam since the 2006 Australian Open.

The decision to compete in Basel comes as a surprise after Djokovic said following his Shanghai defeat that he intended to play only the Paris Masters, scheduled for November 2nd-8th, before the season-ending ATP Finals.

The ATP 500 indoor hardcourt event provides Djokovic with another opportunity to improve his chances of qualifying for the prestigious season-ending tournament in Turin.

He currently sits 11th in the ATP Live Race to Turin and needs to finish inside the top nine to secure his place, with world number one Jannik Sinner ruled out for the remainder of 2026 because of a persistent knee injury.

Djokovic will make his fourth appearance in Basel, where he won the title in 2009 after defeating Swiss great Roger Federer in the final.

The tournament runs from October 26 to November 1 and features a strong field, including Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime and Americans Ben Shelton and Taylor Fritz.