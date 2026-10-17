Daniel Dubois, Fabio Wardley weigh in at career-heaviest for rematch

Daniel Dubois and Fabio Wardley during the weigh-in on October 16, 2026. — Reuters

LONDON: Daniel Dubois and Fabio Wardley weighed in at career-heaviest weights on Friday as the British rivals prepared for their heavyweight world-title rematch here at the O2 Arena on Saturday, promising another explosive encounter.

WBO champion Dubois weighed 18st 2lb (115kg), while Wardley tipped the scales at 17st 10lb (112kg), with both fighters heavier than ever before in their professional careers.

Their first meeting in Manchester in May produced a thrilling contest, with Wardley knocking Dubois down twice before the Londoner recovered to stop his bloodied opponent in the 11th round.

Wardley believes he can build on his performance in their previous encounter as he targets revenge.

"I draw confidence from the successes I had in the first fight - getting knockdowns in the first and third," Wardley said.

"I need to capitalise on those moments better. I'm ready to put on a cleaner performance."

Dubois is more than 2lb heavier than he was for their first fight, while Wardley has gained more than 6lb ahead of the rematch.

Asked to predict Saturday's outcome, Wardley said: "Revenge, Fabio Wardley, knockout win."

The final pre-fight formalities took place at Old Spitalfields Market in east London, where a few hundred fans gathered beneath the venue's Victorian roof to watch the heavyweights weigh in.

Wardley arrived more than an hour before the event and appeared relaxed, stopping to take selfies with supporters afterwards.

Dubois arrived later and remained brief when discussing the upcoming contest.

"I know him now and know what to expect. I'm ready to go and do my job," Dubois said. "I'm ready for a tear up. Let's go."

Despite the growing rivalry between the pair, their face-off passed without incident, with Dubois quickly leaving the stage afterwards.