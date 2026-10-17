Gill, Iyer to share captaincy as India announce ODI, Test squads for New Zealand series

India's Shubman Gill (left) and Shreyas Iyer pictured during the second ODI against Australia at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on September 24, 2023. — AFP

MUMBAI: India have announced their squads for the upcoming five-match ODI series and two-Test tour of New Zealand, with Shubman Gill set to captain the side in the first three ODIs before Shreyas Iyer takes over for the final two matches.

Jasprit Bumrah has been included in the Test squad but will miss the ODI series as India manage his workload ahead of their upcoming international commitments. Meanwhile, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has also been named in the Test squad, subject to fitness clearance.

The first Test is scheduled to begin in Wellington on November 19.

Bumrah has not featured in a Test match since November 2025. As part of India's long-term plans, the team management and selectors are managing the fast bowler's workload to keep him fit for the home Border-Gavaskar Trophy series early next year and the 2027 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, scheduled to take place in Africa in October and November.

The pace spearhead last represented India at the Asian Games in Japan, where the team won the gold medal. He is currently training at home in Ahmedabad and is expected to travel to the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru for fitness work before joining the team in New Zealand.

Pant, meanwhile, is recovering from a side strain sustained during the Irani Cup while captaining Rest of India. The injury forced him to miss the first two unofficial Tests against New Zealand A.

He is expected to feature in the third unofficial Test in Lincoln, scheduled from November 7 to 10. Gill, KL Rahul and Anshul Kamboj are also likely to play the fixture as they prepare for the Test series.

Prasidh Krishna has been named in both squads, although his participation in the ODI series is subject to fitness clearance. The fast bowler reportedly suffered a left hamstring strain, with scans ruling out a tear.

Krishna has spent the past two weeks undergoing strength and conditioning work, recovery sessions, massages and mobility drills. He has been selected for the first three ODIs only.

Akash Deep has returned to the Test squad after demonstrating his form and fitness in the Irani Cup and the opening round of the Ranji Trophy for Bengal. Kamboj has also been recalled to the Test side after making his debut against England in Manchester in July 2025.

Mohammed Siraj and seam-bowling all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy will provide further options in India's pace attack.

There was no place for Manav Suthar despite his impressive performance in Sri Lanka, where he claimed 16 wickets in four innings. India have instead opted for spin-bowling all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar, alongside specialist wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

B Sai Sudharsan has also returned to the Test squad after recovering from a toe injury that ruled him out of the Test series in Sri Lanka. He could provide cover in the batting department after recently returning to action in the four-day and one-day series against Australia A in Puducherry.

In the ODI squad, Gill will lead India in the opening three matches, with Rahul and Kamboj also included for that phase before shifting their focus to Test preparations. Jadeja, who featured in India's ODI squad against the West Indies, has been left out.

Wicketkeeper-batter Kumar Kushagra has earned his maiden India call-up after impressing across formats this year. He has been included in the squad for the fourth and fifth ODIs.

Auqib Nabi, who made his international debut in the second ODI against the West Indies in Guwahati, has been selected for the final two matches. Arshdeep Singh has also returned to the ODI squad after being included only in the T20I team for the recent home series against the West Indies.

Arshdeep last played an ODI against England at Lord's in July, featuring in just one match of that three-game series.

India Test squad for New Zealand

Shubman Gill (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul (vc), Devdutt Padikkal, Rishabh Pant (wk)*, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Anshul Kamboj, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj.

India squad for first three ODIs

Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan (wk), Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna* and Kuldeep Yadav.

India squad for fourth and fifth ODIs

Shreyas Iyer (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Mohammed Siraj, Yash Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav.

* Subject To Fitness.