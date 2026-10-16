PFF name 14-member squad for FIFA U15 World Cup and Festival 2026

An undated photograph of Pakistan’s U-15 football team. — PFF

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) on Friday announced a 14-member squad for the FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival 2026, scheduled to take place in Azerbaijan.

The tournament marks a historic milestone for Pakistan football, as the national side will become the first Pakistani team to participate in a FIFA World Cup event.

The selected players earned their places among the country's top young talents through their performances in the PFF National U-17 Championship 2026.

According to the PFF, the festival will provide the young Shaheens with valuable international exposure, allowing them to experience different footballing cultures and represent Pakistan on the global stage.

The Pakistan squad will depart from Islamabad for Baku on 20 October.

The inaugural edition of the FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival is part of FIFA's initiative to establish the competition as a regular fixture on the international football calendar. The first edition of the girls' tournament is scheduled for next year, with both boys' and girls' competitions planned to take place annually from 2028.

The tournament has attracted teams representing 191 nations, which will initially be divided into 32 groups. Group winners will advance to the Tier A competition, while the remaining teams will compete across five other performance tiers, determined by their results in the group stage.

Nearly 1,000 matches are scheduled to be played across six matchdays at the Hovsan Competition Complex in Baku. The opening match and the tier finals, scheduled for 30 October, will take place at Crystal Hall in Azerbaijan's capital.

The competition will follow an eight-a-side format, featuring two 20-minute halves, designed to maximise player development and provide participants with valuable match experience.

Pakistan squad: Shayan Abdul Jabbar Marwat, Muhammad Salman, Muhammad Alam, Maqbool Ahmed, Shahraz Khan, Rameez Riza, Ameer Hamza, Muhammad Mustafa, Ilhan Khan Ali, Bakshi Hamal Khan, Owais Faiz, Zain ul Abideen, Danish Masih and Kaleem Ullah.