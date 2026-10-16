Scotland pacer Brad Wheal retires from professional cricket at 30

Scotland fast bowler Brad Wheal bowls during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 match against Nepal at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, India, on February 17, 2026. — ICC

Scotland right-arm fast bowler Brad Wheal has announced his retirement from professional cricket at the age of 30, citing recurring injuries that have made it increasingly difficult for him to cope with the demands of fast bowling.

Wheal represented Scotland in four ICC Men’s T20 World Cups, including the 2026 edition in India. He was also part of the Scotland sides that recorded memorable victories over Bangladesh in 2021 and the West Indies in 2022.

The pacer, who also represented Hampshire, shared an emotional message following his decision to bring his professional career to an end, admitting that persistent fitness issues had ultimately forced him to step away from the game.

“I’ve loved my time at Hampshire and representing Scotland as a professional cricketer, but unfortunately, recurring injuries have forced my hand, and I’ve made the decision to retire from playing cricket,” Wheal said.

“It’s not been an easy decision, but one I am at peace with. I’ve had four stress fractures in my back and recently had surgery on my knee, and ultimately my body can’t cope with the demands of fast bowling anymore.”

Reflecting on his international career, Wheal said representing Scotland had been a source of immense pride for him and his family.

“It has always meant a lot to me and my family to have had the opportunity to play for Scotland, and it’s something I’ll always be incredibly proud of.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to represent Scotland at four World Cups and have had some incredible experiences along the way. I’ve made some lifelong friends and shared a dressing room with some great people, and those are the things I’ll probably miss the most,” he added.

The fast bowler also expressed gratitude to his team-mates, coaches, support staff and Scotland supporters for their contributions throughout his career.

“I’m incredibly thankful to all my team-mates, coaches and support staff who I’ve worked with over the years. I’d also like to thank all the Scotland fans for their support over the years, particularly those who’ve travelled around the world to support us. It’s always meant a lot having them behind us.

“It’s been a huge part of my career and something I’ll always look back on with really fond memories. I’ll certainly be following the boys closely and supporting them from afar,” Wheal concluded.