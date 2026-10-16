Hashim Ibrahim’s double ton puts Ghani Glass in command against Kingsmen Academy

Ghani Glass batter Hashim Ibrahim pictured after scoring double century during the round six match of the President's Trophy Grade-I match againt

SHEIKHUPURA: Hashim Ibrahim’s unbeaten double century powered Ghani Glass to a commanding first-innings total on the third day of their sixth-round President’s Trophy Grade-I match against Kingsmen Academy at Rana Naveed Cricket Academy on Friday.

Resuming at 273-4 after 77 overs, following persistent rain that washed out the entire second day, Ghani Glass declared their innings at 471-8 in 107.5 overs, thanks to a magnificent unbeaten 202 from opener Hashim.

The right-handed batter faced 316 deliveries, striking 26 fours and three sixes to anchor his side’s innings and finish as the top scorer.

Malik Abdul Nafay contributed 50 off 100 balls, including seven fours and a six, while Mohsin Riaz scored 46 off 69 deliveries, hitting seven boundaries. Ali Razzaq added 33 off 68 balls, including seven fours, while Shoaib Akhtar chipped in with 23 off 19 deliveries, featuring three fours and a six.

Yahya Bin Abdul Rehman scored 18, while Haseebullah Khan made 11 off 12 balls, striking two boundaries.

For Kingsmen Academy, Muhammad Ilyas was the leading wicket-taker, claiming four wickets for 101 runs in his 26 overs. Mehran Mumtaz took two wickets, while Mir Hamza picked up one.

Kingsmen batted in their first innings and ended day three at 14-2 in 3.5 overs trailing behind 457 runs with losing opener Habibullah for duck and was dismissed by Shoaib Akhtar while Muhammad Hurraira lost hist wicket after scoring five to Noman Ali.

Mohammad Tayyab and Muhammad Suleman will resume Kingsmen's innings on the final day of round six.

At the Lahore City Cricket Association (LCCA) Ground on Friday, Abdullah Shafique’s resilient century helped Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) recover from early setbacks against Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) in the fourth match of the tournament.

Resuming their innings at 320-5 after 100 overs, OGDCL were bowled out for 351 in 108.4 overs, thanks to a late fightback from Mohammad Sarwar and Muhammad Hammad Khan, while the lower order failed to make a significant contribution.

Sarwar narrowly missed out on a century, scoring 92 off 200 deliveries, including 12 boundaries, while Hammad contributed 57 off 122 balls, featuring five boundaries.

Niaz Khan and Muhammad Amir Khan were dismissed for ducks, while Muhammad Salman managed just six runs.

Earlier on the opening day, OGDCL suffered an early collapse as openers Waqar Ahmed and Saad Khan were dismissed for ducks, leaving the side reeling at 0-2. However, Ali Zaryab steadied the innings with an impressive 120 off 203 deliveries, striking 12 boundaries

Danish Aziz contributed 28 off 66 balls, including three fours, while wicketkeeper-batter Rohail Nazir scored 20 off 52 deliveries, hitting one boundary.

For SNGPL, Muhammad Ali starred with figures of 4/76 in 28 overs, while Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Aazib and Abdul Subhan claimed two wickets apiece.

In reply, SNGPL ended the third day’s play at 182-2 after 59 overs, trailing by 169 runs, with Abdullah Shafique unbeaten on 104 off 184 deliveries, including eight boundaries and two sixes.

Shafique will resume SNGPL’s innings on the final day alongside Omair Bin Yousuf, who has scored 23 off 49 deliveries, including four boundaries.

Opener Azan Awais contributed 29 off 83 deliveries, featuring three boundaries, while his opening partner Sameer Minhas was dismissed for a duck. Shaan Masood Khan retired hurt after scoring 22 off 38 deliveries, including two boundaries.