Fakhar Zaman confident Pakistan can build strong combination ahead of 2027 World Cup

Pakistan batter Fakhar Zaman speaks during a media conference ahead of a training session at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on October 16, 2026. — PCB

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan batter Fakhar Zaman has expressed confidence in the team's preparations for next year's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in Africa, highlighting the importance of the upcoming ODI tri-series featuring England and Sri Lanka in building a strong combination.

The 50-over tri-nation series will take place in Rawalpindi and Lahore from October 18 to 31.

Speaking to the media, Fakhar said the players were in good rhythm after participating in the first-class season, which he believes will help them adapt to the demands of 50-over cricket.

“The team combination is very good, and you can see that the pitches are also being prepared accordingly. Everyone has the World Cup in mind, and our combination is excellent,” Fakhar said.

“The best thing is that all the players are coming off the first-class season. They are in rhythm and have played longer formats of cricket. When you play first-class cricket, 50-over matches do not feel that long. However, if you regularly play T20 cricket, the 50-over format can feel longer. It is encouraging that all the players have come through the season and are in very good touch,” he added.

Pakistan will use the tri-series as an opportunity to strengthen their combination and gain valuable match practice as preparations intensify for the global tournament.

The left-handed batter also acknowledged the pressure on Pakistan to deliver a major ICC title, admitting that the team had held extensive discussions about ending the country's wait for a major international trophy.

Pakistan have reached the finals of major tournaments in recent years but have been unable to convert those opportunities into titles, leaving players and fans eager for a breakthrough.

“When you perform well, people show you more love. When you do not perform well, naturally, they are disappointed. Whether senior or junior, every player tries to perform to the best of their ability and improve in their profession,” he said.

“I am confident that everyone tries to do the same in their respective professions. However, cricket is a game in which things sometimes go your way and sometimes they do not.

“Our fans are excited, but at the back of our minds, we know it has been quite some time since we won a major tournament. We have reached finals and played in them, but the happiness you experience as a nation after winning a trophy is different from reaching semi-finals or finals,” he added.

Fakhar added that the players had taken the matter seriously and were determined to make every effort to bring a major trophy home.

“We have had several discussions about this, and many players are taking it very seriously. We will do our best, and we hope Allah helps us bring the World Cup trophy back to Pakistan,” he added.

The Pakistan batter also confirmed that the team management had discussed plans to counter England ahead of the tri-series, following Pakistan's recent 3-0 defeat in the Test series against the same opposition.

However, Fakhar stressed that the differences between red-ball and white-ball cricket, alongside changes in the squad, meant Pakistan would approach the upcoming ODI contests with confidence.

“We have discussed our plans extensively, although there are certain things we cannot discuss on camera. There have been plenty of discussions, but red-ball and white-ball cricket are very different,” he said.

“There have also been significant changes in the team, so we are hopeful and excited. With the way our preparations are progressing, the World Cup is also in the back of our minds.”

The 36-year-old believes the tri-series will provide Pakistan with an important opportunity to develop their combination while returning to ODI cricket after a considerable gap.

“We will try to perform well in the tri-series, and it will also help us build our combination. We are playing ODI cricket after quite some time, and hopefully, fans will get to see good-quality cricket,” he concluded.