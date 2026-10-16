Chelsea captain Reece James undergoes successful knee surgery

Chelsea's Reece James applauds fans after the match against Arsenal in Premier League on September 6, 2026. — Reuters

Chelsea captain Reece James has undergone successful knee surgery, the Premier League club announced on Friday.

The England international has missed Chelsea’s last two league matches.

The club said in a statement that James was absent from Saturday’s win while the club carried out medical assessments to determine the extent of the injury he sustained in training.

“The 26-year-old was absent from Saturday’s 5-1 victory over Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge while medical assessments took place following the injury suffered in training,” the club said.

The assessments confirmed that surgery was necessary, with the Chelsea captain now beginning his recovery. The club’s medical department will oversee his rehabilitation at its Cobham training ground.

“Those assessments confirmed surgery would be the required course of action,” the club added.

“Reece has already begun his road to recovery and will be supported by the club’s medical department at Cobham during this rehabilitation phase.”

Chelsea have not provided a specific timeframe for James’s return to action, leaving his availability for upcoming fixtures uncertain.

The 26-year-old has endured several injury setbacks during his career, with fitness issues limiting his appearances for both club and country. His latest absence is another setback for Chelsea as they continue their Premier League campaign.

Chelsea currently sit sixth in the Premier League table and will travel to face Everton on Saturday.

The Blues will aim to maintain their push for a higher league position as they prepare for the fixture, although James’s absence could be a concern for head coach Enzo Maresca as the club awaits further progress in the defender’s recovery.