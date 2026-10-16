Brewers reach first World Series since 1982 after sweeping Dodgers

Milwaukee Brewers celebrate after winning the NLCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium on Oct 15, 2026. — Reuters

LOS ANGELES: The Milwaukee Brewers reached the World Series for the first time since 1982 after rallying from a four-run deficit to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-4 and complete a National League Championship Series sweep on Thursday.

Garrett Mitchell hit a go-ahead solo home run in the sixth inning off Dodgers left-hander Tanner Scott to seal Milwaukee’s victory over the two-time defending champions.

The Brewers will now face either the Cleveland Guardians or Tampa Bay Rays in the World Series as they target their first championship.

Reflecting on the team’s achievement, Murphy praised the players’ unity, strong bond and mutual support as key factors behind their historic World Series qualification.

"I couldn't be happier for our group," Brewers manager Pat Murphy said.

"You guys talk to me all the time and hear my nonsense, but the truth is these guys are a special group. They're together. They care about each other."

Milwaukee overturned an early 4-0 deficit after Shohei Ohtani struck a 428-foot, three-run homer against Dustin May.

The Brewers responded with four runs against Dodgers starter Tyler Glasnow to level the contest.

Jake Bauers, named the National League Championship Series Most Valuable Player, said the team sensed victory after drawing level.

"As soon as we tied the game, there was just this feeling," Bauers said. "There was just this feeling that we're going to win this game and we're going to go play in the World Series. No, this doesn't feel real. This definitely feels like a movie. I don't even know where I'm at right now."

David Hamilton added a solo homer in the ninth inning, while Milwaukee's bullpen held firm to secure the historic victory.

The Brewers claimed their first National League pennant, ending years of disappointment against the Dodgers, who had eliminated them in 2018 and last season.

The World Series begins on October 23, with Milwaukee aiming to win its first Major League Baseball championship.