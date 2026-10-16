Smith urges Pakistan batters to master different conditions ahead of 2027 World Cup

Pakistan batting coach Michael Smith speaks to PCB Digital at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on October 15, 2026. — PCB

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan batting coach Michael Smith has stressed the importance of adaptability, problem-solving and building batting depth as the team prepares for a demanding 12-month period leading up to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027.

Pakistan are set to play an extensive schedule of One-Day International (ODI) cricket at home and abroad before the tournament, which will be held in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia in October and November 2027.

With the conditions expected to vary significantly across the three host countries, Smith believes exposure to different pitches and bowling attacks will be crucial to preparing Pakistan’s batters for the challenges ahead.

Speaking to PCB Digital during Pakistan’s first training session on Thursday, Smith reflected on the team’s recent T20I series against Sri Lanka, in which Pakistan played on pitches offering additional pace and bounce.

“I think we played really well against Sri Lanka in the T20Is on some wickets that we asked for a little bit of pace and bounce because that’s what we are going to be getting in 12 months’ time in the World Cup. So, it is good to play on a whole variety of wickets, not just on one type of pitch,” Smith said.

Looking ahead to the global tournament in his home country, the former South African first-class cricketer highlighted the importance of adapting to different playing conditions throughout the competition.

“In the World Cup, you are going to be playing in different places in South Africa and Zimbabwe, where you could come across five different pitches in five different games,” he added.

Smith, who joined Pakistan ahead of their three-match Test series against England, has now worked with the national side across all three formats following the recent T20I series against Sri Lanka.

He has also gained experience of Pakistan’s domestic conditions through two seasons of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Explaining his coaching philosophy, Smith identified problem-solving as a key skill he wants to develop among Pakistan’s batters, emphasising the importance of making informed decisions and adapting their approach according to match situations.

“The biggest thing that we talk about is problem-solving and being able to have the skill set to play on different wickets against different bowling attacks because, when you get into games, you want your batters to be able to think about the right things, make good choices and play in different ways within their own game,” he said.

“The best batters in the world problem-solve exceptionally well, and they almost think about what’s important now for the team. That’s our biggest thing going forward: how can we build that a lot into our squad? Winning games from different positions, can you win a game from being in front or from being behind?”

Pakistan possess considerable experience in their batting line-up, with former captain Babar Azam having scored 20 ODI centuries in 143 matches. Salman Ali Agha has also emerged as a consistent contributor, having been the only batter to score more than 1,000 ODI runs since the conclusion of the 2023 World Cup.

Fakhar Zaman, Pakistan’s only double centurion in ODIs, is another key component of the squad selected for the upcoming ODI tri-series.

The left-hander has registered three of Pakistan’s four highest individual scores in the format, including an unbeaten 210, 193 and an unbeaten 180. Two of those innings came in Bulawayo and Johannesburg, venues in the countries set to host the 2027 World Cup.

The squad also features Hasan Nawaz, Saim Ayub, wicketkeeper-batter Muhammad Ghazi Ghori and uncapped wicketkeeper Saad Baig. All-rounders Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf and Arafat Minhas are expected to play important roles in strengthening Pakistan’s lower-order batting.

However, Smith believes Pakistan must develop sufficient depth across every batting position rather than relying heavily on a handful of established players.

“Going to the World Cup, we want to build a lot of depth in all the batting positions. We don’t want to be a team that relies on two or three players. We want to know who our two or three best players are in every position and hopefully give them enough experience so we can set them up for success,” he said.

Turning his attention to the upcoming ODI tri-series, Smith emphasised that establishing a winning mentality would be equally important as identifying the team’s strongest combinations.

“We want to play a winning brand of cricket, and for us, that starts now with the tri-series. There is a lot of excitement. I think the hard part is giving guys opportunities because there are so many quality players,” he said.

Smith also highlighted the positive learning environment within the squad, noting that experienced players could play a significant role in helping younger teammates develop.

“Probably the biggest thing is the learning environment in the squad. The players are sharing a lot with the younger players, and our biggest thing is that we want to give guys opportunities but also teach them that, when you win games, it becomes a habit, and winning from everywhere becomes a habit. That’s the true hallmark of really good teams,” he said.

With the World Cup approaching, Smith acknowledged the challenge of balancing player development with the need to secure victories in the coming months.

“It is a balancing act between trying to see who our best players are depth-wise at certain positions, as well as winning games and series, because there is nothing that builds confidence more than going into the World Cup when you have 12 months of really good white-ball cricket,” he concluded.