Desert Vipers bring back Hasan Nawaz for ILT20 season 5

Desert Vipers batter Hasan Nawaz pictured with the trophy after beating MI Emirates to win the ILT20 final here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on January 4, 2026. — X./@TheDesertVipers

DUBAI: Desert Vipers have signed Pakistan batter Hasan Nawaz for the fifth season of the International League T20 (ILT20), with the 23-year-old replacing England’s Aneurin Donald, who has been called up for the national team’s T20I series in Australia.

Nawaz returns to the Vipers after playing a key role in their title-winning campaign in Season 4 earlier this year. His inclusion further strengthens the franchise’s Pakistan contingent, which features recently signed Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan and Naseem Shah.

Donald, who was picked up at the recent auction, will miss the tournament following his selection in England’s squad for the series in Australia scheduled for November and December.

Desert Vipers chief executive Phil Oliver congratulated Donald on his international selection and welcomed Nawaz’s return to the squad.

Oliver expressed confidence that the Pakistan batter would settle back into the team seamlessly, having contributed significantly to their success last season. He also highlighted Nawaz’s impressive performances in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and Caribbean Premier League (CPL) this year.

Nawaz scored 291 runs in the PSL at a strike rate of 134.1 before adding 220 runs for Antigua and Barbuda Falcons in the CPL. He finished as the joint-leading run-scorer alongside Evin Lewis as the Falcons secured the title.

The right-handed batter also made a valuable contribution in the field during the Vipers’ previous ILT20 campaign, taking 12 catches in 13 matches.

His versatility adds another dimension to the Vipers’ batting line-up, having represented Pakistan in T20 internationals at five different positions, ranging from opener to No. 6.

The franchise primarily deployed Nawaz as a finisher last season. However, he has also demonstrated his ability to bat higher up the order, scoring an impressive 96 off 51 balls at No. 4 against India at the Asian Games in Japan.

Desert Vipers will begin their title defence against MI Emirates at Dubai International Stadium on the opening day of Season 5, renewing their rivalry with the team they defeated in last season’s final.

For the unversed, the fifth edition of the ILT20 will run from 21 November to 20 December.