Vincent Kompany confident Bayern Munich are near best form

Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany reacts against Augsburg in Bundesliga on October 10, 2026. — Reuters

BERLIN: Bayern Munich are closing in on their best form despite drawing their last two matches, head coach Vincent Kompany said ahead of Saturday’s Bundesliga clash against RB Leipzig.

The German champions were held to a 2-2 draw by Augsburg before conceding three goals in a 3-3 Champions League stalemate against underdogs Viking on Tuesday.

Bayern conceded the fastest goal in Bundesliga history against Augsburg and struggled defensively in both matches.

Despite creating numerous opportunities, Bayern missed chances and had to fight back from behind on both occasions to secure a point.

They currently sit third in the Bundesliga standings, two points behind joint leaders Freiburg and Borussia Dortmund.

Reflecting on Bayern’s recent draws, Kompany said his side were close to reaching their best form, highlighting their attacking threat and the need to improve in key areas.

“We want to attack,” Kompany told a press conference.

“We have the feeling that there are a lot of things behind the perception of these two results. I have the feeling it is just before we show our very best version.

“In the last two matches we shot 50 times on goal. If we do a few things better then we are not too far from our very best version.”

Kompany added that his players were relishing the opportunity to test themselves against top opposition.

“These moments that some people think might be difficult we say these are the best moments you can have in your career. If you win these matches then you have created some moments,” he said.

“We are sharp and motivated... we look forward to these matches to measure ourselves against the best.

“The lads reach the limit in every training session and it is fun to watch. They know it is now best to talk on the pitch.”